Manchester United have been linked with a move for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres for the January transfer window, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an update on their pursuit to GIVEMESPORT, suggesting that he might not be open to returning to England at the moment.

Gyokeres was finding the back of the net with ease during his time at Coventry City, prompting Portuguese side Sporting to fork out around £20m to prise him away from the Championship club. He's enjoyed an impressive start to life at Sporting and his goalscoring record has continued, which has turned the heads of clubs in England.

United have been heavily linked with a host of strikers due to needing competition for Rasmus Hojlund, who has struggled to make the impact expected of him at Old Trafford. Gyokeres would undoubtedly be a smart signing for the Red Devils, but his current club won't want to lose one of their prized assets.

Gyokeres deal could be difficult

Gyokeres has adapted to life in Portugal seamlessly and after only joining Sporting during the summer transfer window, the club will be desperate to keep hold of him. It's understood that Gyokeres has a release clause of around £87m in his contract, and you'd imagine Sporting wouldn't be willing to accept a penny less.

Viktor Gyokeres - Liga Portugal stats 2023-24 Appearances 14 Goals 11 Assists 5 Yellow cards 2 Stats according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 22-12-23

Speaking on a potential departure, the former Coventry has reiterated his desire to remain at the club during the winter window...

"I’m very happy here and I don’t care about any interested parties at the moment. I’m enjoying every day here and not thinking about what’s going on around me. Yes, there’s talk of big clubs, but for now it’s just news. That’s all."

According to reports in Portugal, United are one of the clubs showing an interest in Gyokeres. The Manchester outfit are hoping to make a move during 2024, but a January deal is looking unlikely. The Evening Standard have also claimed that Chelsea have the Swedish forward on their shortlist, but the Blues have multiple players in mind for the centre-forward position.

Even if the acquisition of Gyokeres appears to be unlikely, especially in January, it's understood that United will look to target an experienced striker to ease the burden on Hojlund. The Danish forward is still only 20 years old and is being asked to lead the line regularly for United, but he needs time to adapt to a new league.

Dean Jones - Gyokeres doesn't want Premier League move

Jones has suggested that Gyokeres is unlikely to be tempted by a move to Manchester United at the moment considering his form for Sporting CP so far this season. The journalist adds that he's unlikely to even want to return to England as it stands as he wants to build on the platform he's building out in Portugal. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"In terms of Gyokeres, from his point of view, I don't think I'd even be tempted by this move at all. He's doing so well scoring at such a fast rate at the moment in Liga Nos, and he's got to really contemplate carefully where he lands next. I'm hearing he probably doesn't even want to come to the Premier League too soon as he looks to kind of build on this platform that he's getting for himself on the continent. So if United do end up signing a forward, which is a big if, at the moment, I think it is going to be more like a Youssef En-Nesyri one, just because he's got that different level of experience in the game."

United set to have a quiet window

Despite there being a strong argument that the Red Devils need reinforcements before the end of the transfer window later in the month, the supporters at Old Trafford may be forced to lower their expectations. Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that United aren't expected to make any signings at all in January.

Of course, anything can happen in the transfer window, especially if the Manchester outfit offload some of their current squad, but it might be a quiet window for ten Hag and his recruitment team.