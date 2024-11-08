Key Takeaways Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres is tipped to reunite with Ruben Amorim at Manchester United.

The Swedish international is one of the most in-form strikers in Europe right now.

Gyokeres was once sold by United sporting director Dan Ashworth for just £1 million when at Brighton.

The impending arrival of Ruben Amorim is the latest piece of reshuffling in Manchester United’s football department over the past few months. The 39-year-old Portuguese coach will assume his duties as the Red Devils’ head coach on 11th November, having been chosen to replace the outgoing Erik ten Hag.

Amorim was selected by the newly assembled football operations team, which has taken shape throughout the calendar year, with notable appointments such as Omar Berada as CEO and Jason Wilcox as technical director. Another prominent figure is Dan Ashworth, who was headhunted after his impressive stints at both Brighton and Newcastle United.

With Amorim’s arrival, there is much speculation about whether any of his highly successful Sporting CP players might join him at Old Trafford. The outgoing Ten Hag frequently relied on familiar faces when recruiting, and one name that has captured attention is Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres. Since his move to Portugal in 2023, the former Coventry City man has become one of Europe’s most prolific finishers. If Gyokeres were to reunite with his former manager, it would mean Ashworth having to eat some humble pie.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Update on Man Utd Making Gyokeres Move Manchester United won't move for Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres in the January transfer window.

Ashworth and Gyokeres Previous History

The striker was once sold by the sporting director for £1m

Given what he has gone on to achieve in the last couple of years, it may not come as a surprise to learn that Gyokeres got his first major opportunity in English football at Brighton. The seaside outfit has become a breeding ground for some of the most talented young players in world football to develop their craft before being sold for substantial profit. Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister are just two examples, with both players signed by Ashworth.

Based on that, it’s easy to imagine that Gyokeres followed a similar path, eventually outgrowing the Seagulls and being sold for a significant sum. However, given his current success, the fact that the opposite occurred is rather surprising. During his time at the Amex, the 26-year-old played just eight games, scoring one goal, and didn’t make a single Premier League appearance.

This lack of goals and limited game time ultimately led to a lack of faith from Ashworth, who was the sporting director at the club at the time. In the end, a £1m transfer to Coventry City was sanctioned, which is where the Swede began to fulfill his potential.

As per the Manchester Evening News, the former director of elite development at the FA explained the decision:

"He’s spent the last two years out on loan but this gives him the chance to really settle in one place and play regularly at a really high standard which, at 23, is paramount for his own development. Coventry were impressed with the impact he made in his relatively short time there last season and that can be an added confidence boost for Viktor. We wish him all the best for the future."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gyokeres scored three goals in 19 appearances for Coventry during his loan spell in 2021.

Related The Meaning Behind Viktor Gyokeres' Goal Celebration The meaning behind the former Coventry City star's celebration has finally been revealed after he made a promise to his old club.

Gyokeres' Career After Brighton

The 26-year-old is one of the most wanted players in Europe

After securing a permanent move to the Sky Blues following a seemingly uninspiring loan spell, Gyokeres kicked things up a notch in the Championship. The Swede netted an impressive 18 goals in 47 appearances across all competitions during the 2021/22 season before improving his record further the following campaign. Along with his 22 goals in 50 games, he also contributed 12 assists, making him a highly sought-after player.

In the end, it was Sporting who snapped up his services, paying £20.5m. Gyokeres wasted no time making an immediate impact in Portugal under Amorim, scoring 43 goals and providing 15 assists in 50 games. These numbers saw him finish 10th in the Golden Shoe standings, affected by the perception that the Primeira Liga wasn’t as competitive as other leagues. However, his record across all competitions meant he registered more goal contributions than any Premier League player.

This led to interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Arsenal reportedly among the favourites to make a move given their lack of firepower up front. Although no transfer materialised, Gyokeres picked up right where he left off last season, with 23 goals in 17 games so far, including a remarkable hat-trick against Manchester City in Amorim’s final home game - a 4-1 victory.

While the new United boss insists he won’t raid his former club in January, Gyokeres hasn’t ruled out a future reunion, admitting that anything is possible.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 07/11/2024