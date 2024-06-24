Highlights Arsenal are pursuing Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres as their new striker to address the team's needs and reports have claimed a deal is all but done.

Negotiations for Gyokeres include a £77.5m fee paid over 24 months; Sporting won't settle on any longer terms.

Gyokeres's impressive goal record and European success would make him a crucial addition for Arsenal.

Arsenal being in the market for a striker is no big secret over the summer months, with the Gunners having already failed in a bid for Benjamin Sesko as they look to enhance their squad further ahead of next season - and their new striker could be Viktor Gyokeres, with the Sporting Lisbon star reportedly 'about to leave' for north London.

The Gunners have been crying out for a striker for the past 12 months with their current crop of stars failing to live up to the bill - meaning that Kai Havertz has had to fill in as a makeshift striker where possible. The German has done well, but if Arsenal are to go one better in the top flight after finishing second to Manchester City in consecutive seasons, they will need to sign a striker. And Gyokeres has been touted to be the man to fix their issues, according to reports.

Viktor Gyokeres to Arsenal 'Almost Done'

The striker could be on his way to the Emirates Stadium

The report by Sporting fan site Leonino states that Gyokeres is set to leave Sporting for Arsenal, but the Lisbon-based club won't be pressured into settling on terms that favour the Gunners.

Sources close to the publication suggest that Arsenal began negotiations by aiming to pay the proposed transfer amount over a period of four years - but Sporting instantly said that was a no-goer, making it known to Mikel Arteta's side that they want to receive the fee for Gyokeres in three instalments of €30million (£25.8m) each; taking the total fee to around £77.5million.

Viktor Gyokeres' Primeira Liga statistics - Sporting Lisbon squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Assists 10 =2nd Goals 29 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.6 4th Shots Per Game 3.5 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.1 1st Match rating 8.00 1st

The instalments will be paid over two years, with one to come this summer, one in 2025 and the final one in 2026 - giving Sporting the crux of their money to spend across three years, which would help them with a steady influx of cash to secure targets in the future.

There are still details 'on the table' with Jorge Mendes overseeing the transfer, where he will earn more commission from the transfer. But in the Gunners' favour is the fact that they have not paid Gyokeres' release clause of £86million - instead only forking out £77.5m, should the move go through.

Gyokeres' Credentials Prove He is the Right Man

There aren't many, if any, strikers in better form

Gyokeres, who has been described as 'incredible' by scout Jacek Kulig, has been a man on fire since he joined Sporting from Coventry City last summer, but almost nobody thought the Swede would do as well as he has at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

58 goals contributions in just 50 games in all competitions have made Gyokeres one of the standout performers in Europe, notching 29 goals and nine assists in just 33 games in the Portuguese top-flight as Ruben Amorim's side romped to yet another title under his guidance; their second in four years, after previously going 20 years without a top-flight trophy. The Swedish forward has been described as one of 'Europe's most wanted' players this summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gyokeres has now scored the same amount of goals for Sporting (43) than he did for Coventry - albeit in 66 less games.

A man hot in form, he has already shown he can cut it in England after two impressive seasons in the Championship with the Sky Blues which led to calls comparing him to Erling Haaland - but whilst the Premier League is evidently a different level to the second-tier, his five goals in nine Europa League outings for Sporting this season have improved his standing on the continental front.

That alone could massively benefit Arsenal. Neither one of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah did enough in front of goal this season to warrant a place in the first-team picture for next season, especially with the fact that the Gunners need a striker through the door if they are to pip City to the title - and with Gyokeres' red-hot form, age and physicality acting in his favour, it could be the perfect signing.

