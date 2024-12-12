Manchester United return to Europa League action on Thursday evening when they travel to the Czech Republic to take on Viktoria Plzen as they look to climb the table and secure automatic qualification for the next round.

Ruben Amorim's side have struggled in recent games and come into this clash on the back of consecutive defeats to Arsenal and Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, but they have won their last two in European competition with a 3-2 win over Bodo/Glimt last time out. Plzen on the other hand are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions, including wins over Real Sociedad and Dynamo Kyiv in their last two in the Europa League.

With busy schedules and injuries on both sides, there could be changes with the starting lineups and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the teams to start.

Viktoria Plzen Team News

Markovic ruled out

Viktoria Plzen have been boosted by news that defender Svetozar Markovic will be available after he suffered an injury during the weekend win over Karvina, while Prince Kwabena Adu is also back after missing the last five games due to visa issues.

Veteran winger Jan Sykora hasn't featured yet this season due to injury. while Christophe Kabongo and Rafiu Durosinmi are also long-term absentees. Cory Sene is ineligible having not been selected in Plzen's Europa League squad.

Viktoria Plzen Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Jan Sykora Knee 2025 Christophe Kabongo Knee 2025 Rafiu Durosinmi Knee 2025 Cory Sene Ineligible February 2025

Speaking before the game sporting director Daniel Kolar revealed Prince Kwabena Adu is available once more.

"Prince Adu received a long-term visa, immediately moved to Pilsen and joined the team."

Viktoria Plzen Predicted XI

In-form Sulc to start

Viktoria Plzen Predicted XI: Jedlicka; Dweh, Markovic, Jemelka; Cadu, Cerv, Kalvach, Souare; Sulc; Jirka, Vydra.

Viktoria Plzen Predicted Substitutes: Tvrdon (GK), Baier (GK), Hejda (DEF), Havel (DEF), Paluska (DEF), Mosquera (MID), Kopic (MID), Prince Adu (MID), Sloncik (MID), Sojka (MID), Ricardinho (FWD), Vasulin (FWD).

Pavel Sulc has been in excellent form with four goals in his last four games and should be in the attacking midfield role once again, with former Watford star Matej Vydra leading the line. Markovic should start in defence after being cleared, while Prince Abu is likely to be on the bench as he looks to regain full fitness.

Man Utd Team News

Luke Shaw still missing

Manchester United's injury concerns this season have been worrying but they are easing up now with defender Luke Shaw the only member of the first-team squad missing training before the club jetted out to Prague, although Jonny Evans hasn't been deemed fit enough to travel despite returning to training.

The left-back is set to miss several weeks after a setback following his return from a calf problem, but Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, Mason Mount and Kobbie Mainoo are all fit and pushing for more minutes. It's also an opportunity for Antony to get a rare start under Amorim, having been left out of the matchday squad entirely against Nottingham Forest.

Manchester United Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Luke Shaw Calf 01/01/2025 Jonny Evans Knock 15/12/2024

Man Utd announced their 24-man travelling squad for the game ahead of the clash, with youngster Toby Collyer also making the trip having not featured for the first-team since the 7-0 EFL Cup win over Barnsley back in September.

Man Utd Predicted XI

Antony to start at wing-back

Man Utd Predicted XI: Onana; Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez; Antony, Casemiro, Mainoo, Malacia; Mount, Rashford, Zirkzee.

Man Utd Predicted Substitutes: Bayindir (GK), Lindelof (DEF), De Ligt (DEF), Yoro (DEF), Dalot (DEF), Collyer (MID), Ugarte (MID), Eriksen (MID), Fernandes (MID), Garnacho (FWD), Amad (FWD), Hojlund (FWD).

With Amorim still trying to figure out his best starting lineup, there's likely to be more rotation with his squad for this game ahead of the weekend clash with Manchester City. Harry Maguire and Antony could get rare starts, while Casemiro should come back into the fold to allow Manuel Ugarte a rest. In attack, Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee were benched for the last two games despite scoring twice each in their last starts, so they should return.

High-earning trio Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen and Matthijs De Ligt are likely to be on the bench as a result.