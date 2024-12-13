Viktoria Plzen manager Miroslav Koubek has revealed he instructed his players to target one Manchester United star he believed was a weak link ahead of the Red Devils' 2-1 win in Czechia on Thursday. A brace from super-sub Rasmus Hojlund was enough for the visitors to come from behind and secure three crucial points in the Europa League before Sunday's derby against Manchester City.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United's 2-1 win over Plzen was their first away win in Europe since March 2023.

It was not all smooth sailing for Ruben Amorim's men, however, as their overall performance left a lot to be desired. The likes of Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee failed to impress, but it was another name that Koubek was keen to focus on. And while he wasn't on the end of the right result, it is fair to say his plan worked.

Plzen Told to Target Andre Onana

The goalkeeper ended up making a costly mistake

Speaking in his post-match press conference after the defeat, Koubek revealed he had instructed his players to put constant pressure on goalkeeper Andre Onana, even encouraging them to shoot from anywhere. The Cameroonian has experienced an upturn in form during his second season at Old Trafford but failed to cover himself in glory in the previous match against Nottingham Forest.

Explaining his thought process, the Plzen manager - who is himself a former goalkeeper - stated:

"Yes that was our tactic. I told them to shoot from every viable opportunity - maybe I'm disappointed with the very last shot - that could have been resolved better. But the player decided to shoot and it is what it is."

As it turns out, the hosts targeted the right man, as a mistake from Onana gifted them the lead early in the second half. A short pass to Matthijs De Ligt was intercepted by Pavel Sulc, who squared the ball to Matej Vydra to fire into an empty net.

Prior to the last two games, Onana had been one of the surprises of the season, delivering incredible performances with next to no mistakes. However, his recent lapses in concentration will undoubtedly cause concern among fans, who will be hoping the 28-year-old avoids similar errors in the upcoming trip to the Etihad.