Tammy Abraham is a coveted option for a Premier League return with Aston Villa among at least three clubs interested in any potential availability.

He revealed this week that he still receives messages from Reece James about getting him back to Chelsea and that goes hand-in-hand with a buyback clause the Blues can soon activate.

Could Abraham return to Chelsea?

Such a deal would cost just under £71million, according to reports, and it does make some sense in line with the fact Chelsea’s creative players have had no reliable option to finish big chances in the box this season.

Abraham could be explored once the situation around Romelu Lukaku is fully discussed and Mauricio Pochettino is ready to confront the goalscoring problems head-on when he begins his new job.

Which Premier League clubs are also interested in Abraham?

Chelsea would have competition though with both Aston Villa and Manchester United among those who are attracted to his style of play and goalscoring nous.

Abraham has grown as a player during his time in Serie A with AS Roma and has a good goal rate since landing in Italy in 2021.

Villa are on the lookout for a new centre-forward and are one of the Premier League clubs who have financial freedom to consider big transfer fees for big players as they attempt to shift towards European contention.

He is well-liked at Villa after a previous loan spell and also is believed to be the sort of striker Unai Emery wants as they move forward. He has also been linked with a move for Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus but such a move is likely to be too ambitious.

United’s interest stems from the fact they are crying out for a goalscorer and while he is not one of the top names on their list he is worth keeping in mind as someone who could emerge as an option.