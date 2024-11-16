Aston Villa are prepared to make a 'significant bid' in January for Athletic Club's attacking midfielder Oihan Sancet, who is keen on a switch to Villa Park, according to CaughtOffside.

Sancet has enjoyed an impressive start to the new season, scoring four goals in ten La Liga appearances for Athletic Club. This form, combined with excellent recent seasons, has sparked interest in the number ten from various clubs throughout Europe, including the aforementioned Villa, as well as Manchester United.

It's understood that Sancet has his heart set on a move to the West Midlands, as he's eager to work under compatriot Unai Emery. The 24-year-old has an €80 million (£67 million) release clause, although Villa are likely to make an initial offer lower than this value to test Athletic Club's resolve.

Villa Preparing Offer for Sancet

The midfielder wants the move

Born in Pamplona, Sancet joined the Athletic Club academy from Osasuna in 2015, at the age of 15. Rising through the ranks with the historic Basque outfit, the playmaker broke into the first team during the 2019/20 season, has since established himself as a regular in Bilbao, and been described as 'incredible'.

Making 169 appearances, and scoring 30 goals, for los Leones, Sancet could now be ready to make a step away from his home region, with the bright lights of the Premier League calling. CaughtOffside report that Villa are huge admirers of the player, and are prepared to make a 'significant bid' in the coming January transfer window to land him.

Senior figures at Villa Park are unsure as to whether they'll meet the £67 million release clause, although an opening offer to test the waters is understood to be likely. The Villans have sent scouts to monitor Sancet's progress throughout the campaign so far, with Emery confident that the creative midfielder can make a major impact in the Premier League.

The Spanish head coach has a large pool of midfield players to choose from at the moment, but wants additional depth so that his squad can handle both the Premier League and the Champions League in the second half of the season. Having said that, the arrival of Sancet could prove to the catalyst for a sale, with Jacob Ramsey the most likely, as Tottenham, Newcastle and Arsenal target the Englishman.

Sancet's La Liga Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 10 Goals 4 Assists 0 Shots Per 90 1.91 Key Passes Per 90 0.68 Successful Take-ons Per 90 0.96

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 16/11/2024