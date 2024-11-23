Aston Villa are interested in signing Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee, who is expected to leave Old Trafford in January, according to CaughtOffside.

Zirkzee has endured a difficult start to life in the north-west, scoring just once in 16 appearances across all competitions. The Dutchman has received widespread criticism for his performances, with Ian Wright claiming that the forward 'will never make it' at United.

As a result of this poor form, United are understood to be willing to listen to offers for the player, who is finding life in Manchester 'unbearable' and wants to leave. While a move to Juventus appears to be the most likely solution for Zirkzee this winter, Villa have emerged as a shock potential suitor.

Villa Eyeing Zirkzee

He's not part of Ruben Amorim's plans

Signing from Bologna for £36.5 million in the summer, Zirkzee, described as elite', was acquired to provide cover and competition for Rasmus Hojlund. However, the Netherlands international has struggled to hit the ground running, not scoring since opening his account for the Red Devils on the opening day of the season against Fulham.

With the decision to sign the number nine reportedly led by Erik ten Hag, new boss Ruben Amorim doesn't view Zirkzee as part of his plans moving forward. The Portuguese tactician is said to be willing to sacrifice the 23-year-old in order to make space for Sporting goal-scorer Viktor Gyokeres.

CaughtOffside report that the new United head coach is helping Zirkzee find a new club ahead of the upcoming January window. While the outlet suggest that Juventus remain the most likely suitors, they also indicate that Villa have thrown their hat in the ring regarding the player.

Unai Emery has Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran at his disposal at Villa Park, but with Duran potentially itching for a move given his continued lack of regular minutes, the Villans may be in the market for a new centre-forward. The Spanish manager is understood to be an admirer of Zirkzee, and could push the West Midlands' club's hierarchy to make a move for him this winter.

It's believed that United would sanction a temporary exit for the former Bologna man, and then reassess his situation in the summer.

Zirkzee's Premier League Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 11 Minutes Played 434 Goals 1 Assists 1 Shots Per 90 2.49 Expected Goals Per 90 0.54

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 23/11/2024