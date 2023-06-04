Aston Villa could be set for a 'really big' summer transfer window although suspicions remain over Mateu Alemany's U-turn with the club, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

Alemany, Barcelona's director of football, was set to join Villa's recruitment team before changing his mind after flying into Birmingham to complete the move.

Aston Villa news

Asked about Alemany's decision to return to Barcelona, Villa manager Unai Emery told the Birmingham Mail: "It was two weeks ago we were speaking about the possibility for him to come here, it was positive and, in the end, he’s not coming.

"We will continue in our project and build up as a club and a team. He is a very good professional with experience. I know him, I sometimes meet with him. But we’re very focused here with the project we have in front. We will try to analyse someone to help us."

For Villa, however, it is only a minor setback, with Emery securing European football at Villa Park next season for the first time in 13 years.

As a result, the Midlands club are expected to make waves in the summer transfer window, with Pau Torres, who played under and won the Europa League with Emery at Villarreal, Harvey Barnes, Manuel Ugarte and Ferran Torres all recently linked with moves to B6.

What has Crook said about Villa?

Crook told GIVEMESPORT: "I'm expecting them to be one of the most active clubs, although I am a bit suspicious about why Alemany, who was going to come in as sporting director, decided to stay at Barcelona.

"Maybe there was a change of budgets, because I was told a couple of weeks ago that they were going to go really big, Villa. Let's see who comes in as sporting director. I think they are keen to kick on, to build on what Unai Emery has done in a short period of time. I think it could be an exciting future for the club."

How ambitious will Villa be in the upcoming window?

Some of the speculated names will be music to the ears of Villa fans and show a desire to seriously compete for a place in the top four next season. Villa attracting the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Boubacar Kamara and Diego Carlos - players moving directly from teams in the Champions League - and extending stars Douglas Luiz and Emi Martinez on long-term deals, proves just how attractive the current project is to players.