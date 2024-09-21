Aston Villa staged a remarkable second-half turnaround to claim all three points in the West Midlands Derby with a 3-1 victory against Wolves at Villa Park. Matheus Cunha had given his side the lead only for Ollie Watkins, Ezri Konsa and Jhon Duran to strike back and continue the Villans' impressive form.

The visitors made an excellent start to the game, which perhaps took Villa by surprise in the derby. Mario Lemina had the first goal attempt, but Yashin Award-nominated goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was on hand to deny the Gabonese midfielder's header in the 5th minute. Their cross-city rivals capitalized on the Villans' slow start, and Diego Carlos had a moment to forget in the 25th minute.

Carlos tried playing the ball out from the back, but the Brazilian defender's attempt to find Youri Tielemans was pounced on by Cunha, who ventured forward and fired home an opener that left Martinez with no chance. Rayan Ait-Nouri was close to doubling the lead six minutes later, but his effort deflected off Carlos and just wide of the post.

Villa came into the game as the first half wore on, with Amadou Onana taking the game to Wolves, but rarely gave Sam Johnstone an issue. It was a concerning first 45 minutes for Unai Emery after his side's excellent UEFA Champions League exploits midweek, failing to keep a clean sheet in the league this season.

However, Emery must have torn into his team at halftime, as they were a completely different unit in the second half, getting themselves back into the game in the 73rd minute through the inevitable Watkins. The English frontman deflected effort found its way past Johnstone to draw his side level in the derby.

Konsa came to the fore and turned things around in the 88th minute with a clever finish amid a lapse in concentration from Lemina. A superb cross from Youri Tielemans found the defender at the far post. Villans' job wasn't done there as Duran came off the bench to continue his red-hot form in front of goal. Emery's side broke forward, and Rogers' cross was poked home by the Colombian frontman to put the icing on the cake.

Aston Villa Statistics Wolves 9 Total Shot 10 4 Shots on Target 4 53.3 Possession (%) 46.7 6 Corners 5 11 Fouls 16 3 Yellow cards 6

Aston Villa Player Ratings

Emiliano Martinez - 6/10

The Argentine shot-stopper has yet to keep a clean sheet in the league this season but couldn't do much about Cunha's opener given the Brazilian's fine strike went in off the post. He made three saves to ensure his side remained on top.

Ezri Konsa - 7/10

The makeshift right-back proved decisive late on with an excellent finish that turned the game on its head. He capitalised on Lemina switching off and met Tielemans' exquisite cross to give his side all three points. He's proving to be a vital member of Emery's team with his versatility and consistency.

Diego Carlos - 4/10

A calamitous attempt to pass out from the back led to Wolves taking the lead which threatened to ruin Villa's superb run as of late. He showed improvement in the second half to nullify the threat of Cunha and Larsen but his error nearly cost his side.

Pau Torres - 6/10

The Spaniard was the calmer of the two Villans centre-backs, putting in a dogged display at the back that helped his side eventually claim victory over their cross-city rivals. Emery was eager to bring his former Villarreal man to Villa Park, and displays like today explain why.

Lucas Digne - 5/10

The French left-back was brought off at halftime as he struggled to impact the game on the left flank, with Emery's side trailing at halftime. The Spanish coach perhaps felt his replacement, Ian Maatsen's pace, would cause more problems.

John McGinn - 6/10

The Villa captain was a bright spark going forward in the first half and nearly conjured up an equaliser, but for Wolves' resolute defending. Emery was handed a massive setback when the Scottish midfielder was forced off at halftime with a hamstring problem.

Amadou Onana - 6/10

The hosts' hard man in the middle took the game to Wolves in the first half, with his side struggling to get a foothold. He forged a compelling battle with Lemina in the middle of the park, and his tackling acumen was on display.

Youri Tielemans - 6/10

The Belgian became Villa's first goalscorer in UEFA Champions League history midweek and he followed it up with a sensational assist at Villa Park today.

Jacob Ramsey - 5/10

The young English midfielder was not at his usual best and was subbed off in the second half for Duran as Emery went for the jugular. It was a steady but uninspiring performance from the usually flashy Villa academy product.

Morgan Rogers - 6/10

The English attacker was tidy in possession and assisted well. His excellent start to the season continued and he more than merits his starting role

Ollie Watkins - 7/10

The England international was at the double against Everton last weekend, and he showed persistence throughout today's game at Villa Park to get his side back into the game. He remains the Villans' leading man up top, taking his tally to three goals and two assists in six games.

SUB - Leon Bailey - 6/10

The Jamaican winger's frightening pace nearly led to Ait-Nouri's dismissal for leaving an arm out and catching him in the face. After coming on at halftime, he showed constant attacking intent.

SUB - Ian Maatsen - 6/10

He was perhaps more of a threat going forward than Digne, who struggled to offer creativity.

SUB - Ross Barkley - 6/10

The former Everton midfielder showed composure on the ball and found his man with neat passes.

SUB - Jhon Duran - 7/10

Duran continues to wow with another goal to take his tally for the season to four goals.

Wolves Player Ratings

Sam Johnstone - 6/10

Didn't have much to do in the first half but could do nothing about Ollie Watkins' equaliser as Villa finally found their way past Wolves' defence. He didn't make a single save all game at Villa Park.

Nelson Semedo - 5/10

The Portuguese right-back was constantly tested by Villa's pacey frontline and won just two of six ground duels, constantly up against it with Watkins and Rogers purring. He'll be hoping for an easier afternoon than today.

Yerson Mosquera - 7/10

The Colombian defender fared well and did well until Villa's pressure eventually proved decisive. He won most of his duels against a difficult Villans side and was unfortunate to finish on the losing side.

Craig Dawson - 6/10

The experienced centre-back kept the hosts at bay until the second half, when Emery's men finally turned the game around. It was a reliable performance from the veteran defender until the latter stages.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 5/10

He lived on a tightrope in the second half as he sat on a booking, and the introduction of Bailey was problematic.

Andre - 7/10

Controlled the game's tempo during the first half and caught the eye with some neat passes forward to Larsen that suggest he could be the heir to Joao Moutinho for O'Neil.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde - 7/10

The versatile French winger's pace caused Villa problems on the right, which was vital for Wolves on the counter. He was hardworking and enthusiastic and more than deserves his prominent starting role.

Joao Gomes - 6/10

The Portuguese midfielder's outing was composed and he particularly impressed in the first half in possession. He has made Wolves tick so far this season, and O'Neil will be pleased with his consistency.

Mario Lemina - 6/10

Lemina was a livewire in the derby and was a constant aerial threat against his side's rivals. He collided with Onana and Andre in engaging midfield battles at Villa Park.

Matheus Cunha - 7/10

The Brazilian broke the deadlock with an excellent finish, and his all-round game was one of the primary reasons Wolves came away with a point at Villa Park. He was a constant threat while playing off Larsen in attack.

Jorgen Strand Larsen - 6/10

The Norweigan striker impressed as Wolves' attacking outlet, working well in tight spaces and giving Carlos and Torres issues on the counter. He linked up well with Cunha and was unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet.

SUB - Santiago Bueno 5/10

Came on late on and the game was turned on its head amid his introduction.

SUB - Joao Gomes - 5/10

The Brazilian midfielder was tidy in midfield and was constantly scanning for the visitors. He continues to impress and show consistency for Wolves.

SUB - Tommy Doyle - 6/10

The former Manchester City youngster wasn't given enough time to make an impact.

SUB - Goncalo Guedes - 5/10

He replaced Larsen and rarely got involved in proceedings with the Dane's threat glaringly missing/

Man of the Match

Ollie Watkins

Watkins continues to shine up top for Villa and his potency in front of goal was on display once again at Villa Park today. He made runs in behind the Wolves defence and linked up with his supporting attackers to give O'Neil's men issues throughout.

The 15-cap England international has now bagged three goals and two assists in six games across competitions this season. Many have pondered whether Duran deserves a starting role but with form like this it's clear why Emery continues to rely on the former Brentford man.

Stats via Sky Sports.