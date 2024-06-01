Highlights LeBron James became the villain of the NBA after joining the Miami Heat, but still had a dominant stretch with record-breaking performances.

James guarded Derrick Rose effectively during the 2011 Eastern Conference Finals to help the Heat succeed.

During his historic 2011-12 season, James claimed his third MVP and led the Heat to an NBA Championship.

When LeBron James stunned the world by announcing his move to the Miami Heat , he became only the third player in NBA history to win the MVP award and change teams the season after.

At 25 years old, James was nearing the peak of his game. But after 'The Decision,' almost the entire basketball world turned on James, forcing him to embrace the villain role. For four years, James was the most hated man in the NBA. But that didn't stop him from shattering records and adding to his already fabulous trophy collection.

Championships, MVPs, game-winners, a 60-point game, broken records through an unforgettable streak — the game's best player had the most dominant stretch of his career with the Miami Heat.

5 Making an MVP Statement... Against the MVP

James shuts down the MVP in Chicago

This was the defining moment of James' first year in Miami. This perfectly symbolizes the role of the villain James inherited ever since he made those memorable remarks during The Decision.

This wasn’t just some top-of-the-line on-ball defense by James –- this was the former two-time MVP taking the challenge to stop the 2011 NBA MVP Derrick Rose.

LeBron James Defense — 2011 Playoffs Series Defensive Rating 1st RD 101.1 Semifinals 102.0 East Finals 97.1

Entering the Eastern Conference Finals against the Heat, Derrick Rose was lighting teams up, averaging 28.7 points and 7.7 assists throughout the postseason. After leading the league in offensive box plus-minus and becoming the youngest MVP ever during the season, Rose was a nightmare to defend, especially from the inside the arc.

In the pivotal last two games of the series, James took it upon himself to guard Rose on a few key possessions and played a massive role in helping slow down the MVP.

In Game 4, Rose shot 0-of-5 from the floor and had a turnover when defended by James. And in the closeout Game 5, James' defensive intensity was too much for the young Rose to handle, limiting the MVP to just one field goal on 10 attempts. Through the five-game series, Rose shot just 6.3 percent from the floor when guarded by James.

4 2011-12: The King's Best Season... Ever?

Despite the shortened regular season, James registered a season for ages

Fresh off a disappointing NBA Finals loss to the Dallas Mavericks, James was determined to shift his mentality in year nine.

The 2011 season for James and the Heat was a special one. After feeling like he was snubbed from the previous season's MVP award, James was out to avenge his crown as the NBA's most electrifying player while hunting for his first NBA championship.

It wasn't going to be easy, however.

The season didn't begin until late December, giving the league an entire six months away from games. But the layoff didn't hinder James' push for another groundbreaking regular season. Less than five months later, James was awarded his third MVP award, joining him with just seven other players in league history to win the award three or more times.

James' numbers were off the charts. He averaged 27.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.9 steals. He registered a ridiculous 30.80 PER, putting him miles ahead of second-place Chris Paul (27.09).

LeBron James' 2011-12 Season — By The Numbers Category Stat League Rank PER 30.80 1st Win Shares /48 29.8 1st Win Shares 14.5 1st Offensive Box Plus-Minus 8.2 1st Defensive Box Plus-Minus 2.7 1st Two-Point Field Goals Made 567 1st

In 62 regular season games, James played next to flawless basketball. But given what had transpired in the NBA Finals the year before, regular season accomplishments were no longer going to move the needle for The King. The 2012 NBA playoffs is where James would need to make his mark.

James' 40 points and 18 rebounds in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals helped boot the upstart Indiana Pacers out of the playoffs. Up next was a marquee opponent: the Boston Celtics , led by their championship-winning Big Three from four years earlier.

After Miami jumped out to a 2-0 lead, the Celtics stormed back to win the next three games, putting James and the Heat in a do-or-die situation in Game 6 in Boston. With intense scrutiny and chatter about James' capability to perform in big games, The Kid from Akron put all the talk to bed with an instant classic.

James' 45-point masterpiece jolted Boston; they didn't know what hit them. This performance gave the Heat enough momentum to win Game 7 back in Miami, as they ultimately went back to the NBA Finals and stomped the Oklahoma City Thunder 4-1.

Finally, James was a champion. It took him nine years, which prompted his iconic quote as he stood up on the stage as the NBA Finals MVP: "It's about damn time."

3 Jaw-Dropping Efficiency + First 60-Point Game

This close to winning a third-straight MVP

The 2013-14 season was one of huge expectations for James and the Heat.

Miami opened up the season as big favorites to win the 2014 championship. Before the season, nearly 76 percent of NBA GMs picked Miami to win. LeBron James racked up a whopping 69 percent of the votes as the favorite to win league MVP.

James was undoubtedly special throughout the season. At this point, everyone got accustomed to seeing James among the leaders in nearly every statistical category. But this particular efficiency stat was completely mind-blowing, even for the great LeBron James.

In a midseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers, James scored 30 points on ultra-efficient 11-15 shooting from the field. This game marked the sixth consecutive game James scored at least 30 points while shooting at least 60 percent from the floor.

That had never happened in the history of the sport, and still hasn’t happened since.

Three days later, James went up to OKC and dropped 39 points against MVP front-runner Kevin Durant . But for the game, James shot 58 percent, officially ending his historic streak. To think that he was two percent off from making it a seventh-straight game of 30+ on 60 percent shooting is incredible.

2014 MVP Race — LeBron James vs. Kevin Durant Players PPG RPG APG Team Wins LeBron James 27.1 6.9 6.3 54 Kevin Durant 32.0 7.4 5.5 59

Less than two weeks later, James set a then-career-high 16 assists in a game against the Kings. Less than a month after that, James had his 60-point explosion against Michael Jordan's Charlotte Bobcats. James' 8-10 shooting from the three-point line that night sent the entire city of Miami in an uproar.

2 Historic 27-Game Streak

When LeBron hit his peak

With only two-tenths of a second left, James took the final inbound pass and dropped the ball in disappointment.

James' squad lost to the Chicago Bulls, thanks to Luol Deng's 28 points and Carlos Boozer's 21 points and 17 rebounds. Despite the reigning NBA Finals MVP scoring 32 points, James and the Heat's bid at NBA history fell short on March 28, 2013. The Heat's 27-game winning streak was snapped as they fell six games shy of the all-time record.

"It's one of the best that this league has ever seen," James said, referring to the streak that began on Feb. 3, 2013. "We recognized that and rightfully so."

James was right: the streak was an all-time great one. But what is also undeniable is that James, for those 27 games, played like arguably the best player ever. James averaged 27.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.0 assists while making 57.5 percent of his shots from the field. With those numbers and the success the team was enjoying, James already had his fingerprints on his fourth league MVP.

Numbers aside, James had some iconic highlight plays throughout the streak.

Longest Win Streaks in NBA History Team Streak 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers 33 2012-13 Miami Heat 27 2015-16 Golden State Warriors 24 2007-08 Houston Rockets 22

With their streak at 15 games, James and the Heat were in a tug-of-war game against the Orlando Magic down the stretch. But No. 6 wasn't going to let up. With seconds left in the game, James converted a layup that gave Miami the lead with 3.2 seconds remaining. After some tight defense on Orlando's final possession, Miami extended their streak.

Then, there's the game we all remember all too well.

In a game where Jeff Green looked like a prime Paul Pierce , the Heat were down by as many as 17 points. Even after watching their sharpshooting guard on the other end of perhaps James' most iconic dunk, the Celtics maintained focus and extended their streak.

In the end, even the Celtics couldn't stave off a fierce Miami comeback in the Garden.

Before this game, the last time James wore a red Miami Heat jersey in Boston was when he scored 45 points to save his season and legacy. This time, James rallied his team down the stretch and hit a go-ahead basket over Green's outstretched fingertips.

1 James' Villain Arc: Successful

The GOAT conversation gains popularity

When he sat there alongside Magic Johnson , Jalen Rose, and Bill Simmons minutes after winning Game 7, James said, "Statistically, I am not even supposed to be here."

Moments later, Magic Johnson looked James in the eye and said, "You are the only guy, I think, that can become the greatest that's played this game." Hearing these remarks from a guy James looked up to as a kid meant more than imaginable.

After withstanding intense scrutiny for the last three years, James was now a back-to-back NBA champion and Finals MVP. The criticism he received for lacking the mental makeup in big games went out the window.

The criticism James received as a result of 'The Decision' became a foggy memory.

With Miami leading 90-88, James made his move to the elbow. After everything that had transpired over James' career, he had a golden opportunity to author a signature career moment on the game's biggest stage.

With under 30 seconds left in regulation, it happened with one flick of the wrist: The most meaningful two points of James' career.

Given all the craziness that transpired in the six games before this, this jumper by James carried more weight than it seems in hindsight. Thanks to his 37 points in Game 7, James joined a very short list of players with two titles and four MVPs.

LeBron James — Postseason Run By Year Year PPG FG% 2011 23.7 46.6% 2012 30.3 50.0% 2013 25.9 49.1% 2014 27.4 56.5%

Legendary highlights, iconic moments, broken records — all tied into a magical four-year run when LeBron James reached the climax of his career.