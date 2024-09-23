Key Takeaways Vince Carter was the 1999 Rookie of the Year and went on to have a significant impact on the NBA.

He helped the Raptors make the playoffs for the first time and win their first playoff series in consecutive seasons.

Carter's epic playoff duel with Allen Iverson and his 2000 Slam Dunk Contest showcased his superstar ability.

Vince Carter sits atop the NBA as the record-holder for the longest career in league history. The Hall-of-Famer played 22 seasons with nine franchises from 1998 to 2020. He's the only player to have played in four different decades and appeared in 1,541 NBA games.

But it all began with the Toronto Raptors .

Carter was selected by the Golden State Warriors with the fifth overall pick in the 1998 NBA Draft but was traded for University of North Carolina teammate Antawn Jamison on draft night.

Before Carter was traded to the New Jersey Nets, he earned the nickname "Air Canada," started what was dubbed "Vinsanity" in Toronto and put the Raptors on the map as a franchise.

Both the Raptors and Nets will retire his No. 15 jersey — the first retired jersey number in Toronto franchise history — during the 2024-25 season.

That makes now a better time than ever to look back on Carter's history in Toronto, specifically his most memorable moments. Here are the top five.

5 Carter Wins NBA Rookie of the Year Award

It didn't take long for Vince to make his mark on the league

The 6-foot-6 guard was selected behind Michael Olowokandi (No. 1, Clippers); Mike Bibby (No. 2, Grizzlies); Raef LaFrentz (No. 3, Nuggets); and Jamison.

Bibby played 14 years in the NBA and was a member of that season's All-Rookie Team. But Carter had the most significant impact of any of those top five picks.

The league thought so, too, as he won the 1999 Rookie of the Year Award after averaging 18.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocks. He played all 50 games of that lockout-shortened season, starting 49.

Carter is third all-time in win shares in the 1998 class behind Dirk Nowitzki and Paul Pierce , but he was more impactful than both out of the gate and, arguably, during his entire run with the Raptors.

4 Carter Leads Raptors to First Playoff Berth

He quickly put the franchise on the map

The Raptors' first year of existence was the 1995-96 season. In their first three campaigns, they won 16, 30 and 21 games, respectively.

In Carter's first year, they went 23-27. It was the first time they didn't finish last in their division.

The following season, the team made its first trip to the playoffs.

Carter started all 82 games and made his first All-Star team, averaging 25.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.4 stocks (steals plus blocks). He also earned Third Team All-NBA honors.

Not coincidentally, the Raptors won 45 games and made their first-ever trip to the postseason as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Toronto was swept by the New York Knicks , but Carter had now done two things the franchise hadn't before he arrived: have an award-winning player and make the playoffs.

3 Carter Helps Raptors Win First Playoff Series

The wins continued to pile up

In 1999-00, Carter got them to the playoffs. The following season, he led them to a series victory.

Carter made his second All-Star team and was Second Team All-NBA in 2000-01 after playing 75 games and averaging a career-high 27.5 points while shooting 40.8 percent from three on 5.3 attempts per game.

The Raptors won two more games than they did the year before, and the 24-year-old Carter took his game to another level — again — in the playoffs.

In a five-game series win over the Knicks, the first in franchise history, Carter averaged 22.8 points and 7.2 rebounds. He did most of the work; only Alvin Williams, Antonio Davis and Chris Childs (not exactly the 1927 Yankees) scored in double-figures for the series.

In the next round, Carter faced off against Allen Iverson and the Philadelphia 76ers in one of the most dramatic postseason series ever. It also happens to be No. 2 on this list.

2 Epic Playoff Duel With Allen Iverson

Vinsanity and The Answer traded haymakers for seven games

In 2000-01, 25-year-old allen iverson was the league's Most Valuable Player. That season is most remembered for Iverson carrying the Philadelphia 76ers to the NBA Finals.

Before he got there, though, he had to endure a seven-game battle with the 24-year-old Carter as two of the league's up-and-coming superstars helped usher in the post-Michael Jordan era.

In Game 1, Iverson scored 36 points, added eight rebounds and a whopping seven steals, but Carter scored 35 points and had seven assists in a three-point Raptors win.

Iverson scored 54 points in Game 2, a Sixers win. Carter responded with 50 in Game 3, including a then-NBA playoff record nine 3-pointers and a 102-78 Toronto victory.

Carter had a double-double in Game 4 (25 points, 10 rebounds), but Iverson had 30 points, five assists and four steals as Philadelphia stole a game on the road. He followed that up with a 52-point game to put the 76ers one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals.

Carter kept the Raptors alive, though, by scoring 39 points on 54.8 percent shooting to force a Game 7.

That do-or-die game wasn't pretty, but Carter finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, three steals, two blocks and a chance to win the game.

With Toronto trailing 88-87 and 2.0 seconds left, Carter caught an in-bounds pass as he sprinted toward the left sideline. He pump-faked Aaron McKie out of the way and put up a fadeaway at the buzzer, but it missed and ended the Raptors' season.

Vince Carter and Allen Iverson 2001 East Semifinals Stat Carter Iverson PPG 30.4 33.7 RPG 6.0 4.4 APG 5.6 6.9 SPG 1.9 3.1 BPG 2.0 0.3

Still, the greatest player in franchise history, at least to that point if not of all-time, had put on the greatest playoff performance in franchise history.

1 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Carter's dunk contest is still the most captivating in NBA history

There are few words to describe what Vince Carter did in the 2000 Slam Dunk Contest and what he did for the event as a whole.

Jordan had his famous free-throw line dunk in 1988 to beat Dominique Wilkins, but nobody had seen what Carter was about to do and no one has put together the series of dunks he did in the more than two decades since.

His 360 windmill was just an appetizer for the iconic off-the-bounce, between-the-legs slam that no one had ever attempted before in a dunk contest, let alone finished.

That dunk has been copied since, but no dunk in All-Star weekend history had the impact that Carter's had in 2000.

For good measure, he followed it up with a one-handed slam that saw him fly so high he put his entire forearm in the basket and hung on the rim by his elbow.

Carter will always be best remembered for his 2000 Slam Dunk Contest, but the first five-plus seasons of his 22-year run were the beginning of something truly special that kickstarted both his career and the Raptors' franchise.

Toronto will retire Carter's jersey in a ceremony on Nov. 2 during a game against the Sacramento Kings.