Highlights Vince Carter and Chauncey Billups have been elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

Carter was known for his incredible dunks and leadership skills, while Billups was a clutch player and strong leader.

Both players made significant impacts on their respective teams and helped elevate their franchises to new heights.

Vince Carter and Chauncey Billups have been elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame, according to a report on Wednesday by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Both players were featured in several All-Star Games during the 2000s due to their stellar play, but given their high basketball IQ, they were able to stay in the league well past their physical prime.

Vinsanity Gets His Flowers

Carter was one of the most popular players in the league due to his outstanding dunks





Carter began his career with the Toronto Raptors, quickly becoming one of the most popular players in his league with his eye-popping dunks.

Carter lit up the world with his incredible Dunk Contest performance in 2000, which is highly regarded as the best Dunk Contest performance of all time.

The University of North Carolina standout helped turn the Raptors into a perennial playoff contender in his early days with the franchise, but they lacked a true co-star and depth to surround the franchise's first ever superstar, so they were never able to advance further than the second round.

Vince Carter - Career NBA Stats PTS 16.7 REB 4.3 AST 3.1 FG% 43.5 3PT% 37.1

Carter later moved onto the New Jersey Nets, teaming up with Jason Kidd to form one of the deadliest backcourt duos of all time. He reignited a franchise on the cusp of irrelevancy, putting up high scoring totals nightly while leading the Nets to the playoffs

The Daytona Beach native, an eight-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA guard, is 21st on the all-time scoring list and helped Team USA earn a gold medal during the 2000 Olympics.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Vince Carter played an NBA record 22 seasons in the league.

Once Carter got deeper into his career, he became more known as a mentor who could still turn back the clock from time to time, but his leadership skills kept him in the league much longer than several of his peers.

Billups Recognized as One of the Best Guards of His Generation

Billups helped lead the Pistons to an NBA Championship in 2004

Billups helped make the Detroit Pistons a consistent threat to win a championship each season he was there, defeating the Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal-led Los Angeles Lakers in five games en route to winning Finals MVP honors during the 2004 NBA Finals.

The Pistons got as far as the Eastern Conference Finals each season "Mr. Big Shot" was in Motown, speaking to his tremendous leadership to complement his excellent shooting and playmaking skills.

Billups eventually returned to his hometown team, the Denver Nuggets, for a second stint, and his impact was immediately felt.

Chauncey Billups - Career NBA Stats PTS 15.2 REB 2.9 AST 5.4 FG% 41.5 3PT% 38.7

At the time, many believed the Nuggets were trading away the better player in the trade in Allen Iverson. However, Billups unlocked the best version of each player on the Nuggets, including Carmelo Anthony, as they went to the Western Conference Finals before falling to Bryant and the Lakers, the eventual champions.

The five-time All-Star averaged 15.2 points and 5.4 assists per game in his career. Billups is now the head coach of the Portland TrailBlazers, guiding them to a 19-56 record in his first season at the helm.