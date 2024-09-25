Vince McMahon, the controversial former CEO of WWE, finally addressed the tragic Chris Benoit murder-suicide during the new Netflix documentary titled Mr. McMahon.

The docuseries was released on Wednesday, the 25th of September, with episode six devoted to discussing Benoit, the former WWE Superstar who killed himself after murdering his wife Nancy and their seven-year-old son Daniel. The tragedy rocked the wrestling world, and theories immediately began to emerge as both fans and the media searched for reasons to explain Benoit's actions.

Allegations of 'roid rage' from steroid abuse and undisclosed concussions immediately put the WWE under the microscope, but nearly two decades after the event, McMahon is adamant that neither steroids nor concussions had a part to play in the tragedy.

"There’s no correlation between taking steroids and what happened to Chris Benoit," argued McMahon. "Human beings are flawed. Chris went nuts, it happens in every form of life, that’s the only thing I can take away from it."

Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy in WWE

Former WWE Superstar Chris Nowinksi is looking into CTE in sports

The episode then shows an interview with neuroscientist and former wrestling star Chris Nowinski. Nowinski had his career cut short due to concussions, and he has since devoted his life to researching chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in sports. CTE is a degenerative brain disease linked to repeated head trauma and can often cause behavioural problems, including aggression, depression, disinhibition, and problems with thinking.

Nowinski explains that Benoit exhibited signs of CTE while he was performing, and stated that doctors conducted tests on Benoit's brain after his death and the results revealed that he had clearly suffered multiple serious head injuries and exhibited signs of severe CTE.

One of Benoit's signature moves as a wrestler was a flying headbutt, and fans have long speculated that the repeated blows to the head could've caused long-lasting damage.

But McMahon entirely dismisses any suggestion that concussions had a part to play in the actions of Benoit.

"This doctor came up with this ridiculous statement of ‘Okay here’s why Chris Benoit did this,’ said McMahon. "There was some sort of trauma to his head and things were shown where Chris would dive off the rope and hit someone with his head. That’s a complete work, it looks like there’s damage and there’s not. We know what we’re doing, we don’t hurt each other."

Benoit is not the only wrestler who has died while exhibiting signs of CTE, and postmortem tests conducted on wrestlers like Axl Rotten, Balls Mahoney, Jimmy Snuka, Mr Fuji, and Ron Bass all diagnosed findings consistent with CTE.

The WWE also faced a class-action lawsuit brought by 53 former wrestlers back in 2015, who alleged that the organisation should be held accountable for the long-term neurological injuries that they suffered while performing.

However, the lawsuit was dismissed in 2018 by judge Vanessa Bryant, who argued that there was no evidence that the WWE knew that concussions or blows to the head during matches could cause CTE or other long-term injuries.

After the ruling, the former wrestlers tried to take their case to the Supreme Court, but their appeals were denied, finally putting an end to years of litigation.

The WWE and McMahon have always denied that there is a link between the repeated head traumas that their performers suffer and CTE, and they are not alone in that opinion. Stone Cold Steve Austin also appears in the docuseries, openly stating that he does not believe in CTE.

“I worked for a long time, I got dropped on my head one time, I got concussed there," stated Austin. "But other than that, I can’t remember having too many concussions in the business of pro wrestling. My take on that has always been if you’re just wrestling, and you got a bunch of concussions, you’re probably doing something wrong. I’m not a CTE guy, I just don’t believe in it.”