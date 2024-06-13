Highlights Vince McMahon is now 'banned' from the new WWE headquarters that he once helped design.

A former employee of McMahon claims that he will be most hurt by not being able to use the company gym.

Executives have insisted that McMahon "will never be seen at their offices again".

Disgraced former WWE chairman Vince McMahon has reportedly been 'banned' from visiting the promotion's new headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. That is despite still being a shareholder in parent company TKO (owner of both WWE and the UFC).

The 78-year-old resigned from the TKO board in January amid allegations of sex trafficking against him and is now forbidden from entering the premises he only helped design, according to one of his former employees.

Vince McMahon 'will never be seen' at WWE Headquarters Again

TKO executives have blocked the former chairman from ever returning

In an interview with The Insiders, per talkSPORT, ex-WWE production assistant Tom Carlucci explained the 'ban' that is now in place on McMahon. It's one that looks unlikely to ever be lifted.

“He can’t even walk in the building. That’s crazy that you drive by that building, you got the big championship belt, he always wanted those from day one… you had the corporate office [and] then we’re right down the street from the corporate office, our big production studio. He always wanted us under one roof. That was his dream to have us under one roof. The dream came true and he’s not even a part of it anymore."

One of the biggest passions in McMahon's life has always been bodybuilding. With that in mind, it stands to reason that he was heavily involved in of planning for the state-of-the-art gym at the new headquarters. Carlucci explained why that would now be particularly painful for the former boss.

"The gym was created for Vince. He designed the gym with his trainer Mike, who I know really well. He can’t even go in that gym anymore. He can’t step foot anywhere."

WWE Employees Have Been Assured That McMahon Will Not Be Back

Naturally, having been such a big presence around the promotion for years, many WWE employees have been curious to know whether McMahon would ever be allowed to attend meetings at the new facility. After all, per Wrestlenomics, he still owns 4.7% of the total shares in TKO.

Company bosses have been emphatic in their response to those queries, according to Carlucci. "Every meeting that goes on over there, everybody asks: ‘Is Vince coming?’ ‘You’ll never see Vince here again,’ from the TKO people."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: McMahon's first role within WWE was as a ring announcer in 1969.

Although McMahon has made little public comment on the situation due to his ongoing legal issues, Carlucci speculated that the once powerful businessman might have been left lonely and isolated after the events of this year.

"I think there is a lot of strain on the family at this point in time with Vince, his kids, Shane [McMahon]. I don’t know for a fact, but I think it is definitely happening. I think he is alone; I think he is. It’s hard to believe but I really do, I think he is. I don’t think Vince had a lot of fans around him."