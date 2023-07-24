John Cena's name is always among the top when it comes to some of the all-time greats in the wrestling industry.

While the 16-time World Champion has had the privilege to collide with some of the biggest names in the industry, he was always considered the face of WWE back in the early 2000s.

The real reason why Cena was always considered the face of the company has now been revealed.

Why was John Cena picked as the face of WWE?

Bruce Prichard has revealed that Cena had some unique qualities that led to him being chosen over the likes of Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar.

John has always been one of the top guys in the WWE. No matter he is a heel or a face, his performances in and out of the ring have always been impressive.

While Cena was majorly a face in his career, his heel character made people hate him which was the reason fans wanted his heel character to return at one point of time.

Vince McMahon and other top guys in the company loved John Cena. While numerous superstars were in their prime at that time, Cena, along with the likes of Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar, rose to the top right from the beginning of their careers.

While there were a plethora of stars on the roster, WWE and the fans always considered the three superstars as the future of the wrestling industry.

Image Credits: WWE

Though all stars lived up to expectations, John Cena was always considered better than Orton and Lesnar.

While Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar are still two of the greatest stars in the ring, Cena was always chosen over them. Long-term WWE name, Bruce Prichard, while on his Something to Wrestle podcast, revealed the reason why Cena was chosen over both guys.

Cena was in that discussion, Batista, Brock (Lesnar) had been in that discussion at one point – there were a lot of guys. Dusty (Rhodes) was in love with Randy Orton … that’s the only way to go, third generation wrestler, youth and all this stuff. Cena — he’s got the look, he’s got the charisma, he’s got everything and the best attitude out of all of them. All of them were fighting hard … being the top talent is a shoot and you’ve got to fight to get there, and if you can’t do that and you aren’t willing to do that, then you’re never gonna make it.

When was John Cena last in WWE?

John Cena has not been able to bare a lot of time with WWE due to his Hollywood commitments. However, the fan favourite has not left any opportunity to give his loved ones a surprise. This happened at this year's Money in the Bank premium live event.

The event showcased as WWE's return in the United Kingdom where the 16-time World Champion made a shocking return to surprise everyone. This was followed by Cena addressing the possibility of a WrestleMania in the United Kingdom which was eventually interrupted by SmackDown star Grayson Waller.

While Cena was determined to make a request to WWE, Waller had plans to get the Grandest Stage of them All to Australia.

This eventually led into an attack from Waller which ended up with Cena delivering an AA to the SmackDown star.

The WWE Universe expected this segment to turn into a rivalry for SummerSlam, but things seem to go another way. However, with the future unknown, a match between both stars could be planned for an event in the future.