Highlights Vince McMahon has a clause in his WWE contract that officially expires in January 2025.

The clause is a non-compete one, meaning he couldn't set up a rival wrestling promotion.

However, with that expiring next year, there are a few murmurs that could suggest him getting back into the industry, despite the legal issues facing him.

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon has a special clause in his contract which expires next year. McMahon, 78, resigned as executive chairman of WWE's parent company almost three months ago after a female employee accused him of sexual misconduct in a lawsuit, allegations which he later denied. He is also facing a federal criminal investigation, although he hasn’t been charged as of writing this article.

Paul "Triple H" Levesque is now the man in charge and WWE's creative chief, kick-starting a new era in the company's history; an era that fans are excited about after the wrestling promotion's record-breaking WrestleMania earlier this month.

The company's marquee event saw the return of WWE legends such as The Undertaker, John Cena, and The Rock, as well as Cody Rhodes finally finishing his story.

Vince McMahon Could Launch new Wrestling Promotion

After leaving the company he bought from his father 42 years ago, there have been rumours that McMahon could launch a new wrestling promotion to rival the WWE. However, a clause in his contract means he would have to wait until January 2025 as he's currently serving a one-year non-compete clause in his agreement.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Vince McMahon made his debut in the wrestling industry back in 1969 as a ring announcer.

Dave Meltzer reported, in a subscribers-only post on F4WOnline: "While my belief is that McMahon is done in wrestling, given he’s 78 years old, from a legal standpoint, he does have a one-year non-compete end in late January 2025. He can, at that point, start up a new promotion.

"Still, one of the most powerful players behind-the-scenes still felt there was a good chance McMahon would start up when he legally could, feeling it was too big a part of his life."

"The person felt that enough contracts come due every year, and he has the money, and that even with the idea that Vince had been a negative in charge of WWE in recent years by many, he would be formidable. Even those in WWE now, who worked closely with him and believe there is no chance of this happening, say that if he was to try, he would be formidable."

Legal case could cause Vince McMahon issues

Meltzer added: "Another key player had a completely different viewpoint, saying strongly no way could this happen, feeling with the lawsuit, he would not be able to get distribution, and he more than anyone would know the difficulty, and actual impossibility of trying to start up in this environment against WWE.

"One person who worked with Vince for years, and really, until the end, noted that Vince is not the Vince he once was, but he would be dangerous even now, but just felt he could not get distribution right now due to his name."

Related Roman Reigns set for Indefinite Absence From WWE Roman Reigns will have a lot of say in the creative future of The Bloodline, but he won't be about for it.

Although the report suggests McMahon would be a 'formidable' force if he were to start up a new venture in wrestling, it also points to his age as a reason that it's not the most likely outcome.