With the release of Netflix's six-part documentary on Vince McMahon, the former chairman and CEO of the WWE, all eyes have been on the show as newly released nuggets of information have left fans stunned and amazed.

From the news that the WWE turned down the opportunity of buying the UFC, Vince also revealed a never-heard-before storyline that never made it to TV, probably for good reason, and that was one that involved him impregnating his own daughter, Stephanie McMahon.

Vince McMahon's Netflix Documentary

The six-part series really does open the doors to the world of Vince McMahon

With the show having been produced after the litany of allegations against Vince, this documentary served as a reflection on his time in the industry, with Vince walking viewers through his start in the business to around 2020, telling stories along the way, as well as answering certain allegations, such as affairs and the steroid scandal.

With 100s of hours worth of interviews having been produced, this show has insight from the likes of Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Bret Hart, The Rock, alongside many more Hall of Famers, as well as the family of Vince McMahon. It was a documentary that pulled the curtain back on the McMahon's more than ever before, but still left fans wanting more.

Having been criticised by those within the wrestling sphere as a piece of content that doesn't tell you anything you wouldn't already know, it seems to cater to those who aren't in tune with the business, but that isn't to say that the show didn't have its moments.

Mr. McMahon Netflix documentary episodes Episode number Episode title Episode running time 1. Junior 52m 2. Heat 56m 3. Screwjob 53m 4. Attitude 55m 5. Family Business 65m 6. The Finish 66m

With Shane McMahon revealing his father turned down the chance to buy the UFC when they were on their knees to be saved, to Stone Cold Steve Austin announcing he doesn't believe in CTE, something that is a medical fact, it was the stories surrounding Vince McMahon and his daughter, Stephanie, that truly had viewers speechless.

Vince McMahon's Scrapped Storyline Involving Daughter Stephanie

Vince wanted to impregnate Stephanie

Stephanie, a former co-CEO of the WWE, grew up in the business with her father and seemingly became the face of the company that Shane McMahon always wanted to be. Having the self-proclaimed mindset that she would do anything for her father, it is clear to see that was the case, as Vince revealed a scrapped storyline that certainly crossed the line.

Speaking to the cameras, Vince revealed a storyline in which he would impregnate his own daughter: "One of my storyline ideas was that Stephanie gets pregnant. I think… I was the one who impregnated her. My character. I think it was something like that. It was like, ‘No.’ That one didn’t make it.”

Having also wanted her own daughter's wedding to Triple H to be on PPV, Stephanie McMahon spoke to Netflix about just how 'weird' she thought things were: "I look back on some of the stuff I did, and I'm like 'Oh my God, I can't believe I did that.' I thought it was a little bit weird, but it was a different time in our business."

Evidently a man who was always thinking of ratings and TV moments, it is clear to see that he would struggle to draw the line on what was extreme and what wasn't. Although that didn't stop him usually, the WWE Universe will just be thankful he realised not to follow through on this storyline.