Summary Vince McMahon started losing top talent to his arch-rivals at the height of the Monday Night Wars.

More wrestlers left WWE for WCW due to the lure of creative freedom and better pay.

One former WWE star was the creative force behind a hugely successful WCW gimmick.

Some of the biggest names in pro wrestling jumped from WWE to WCW, including Hulk Hogan, a major player in the Monday Night Wars. Vince McMahon felt 'heartbroken' and 'betrayed' by the Hulkster's switch in 1994, and the pair's relationship soured as a result.

McMahon hated being on the losing side of history, and in the case of Hogan's move to Ted Turner's company, that was the case. More stars jumped ship due to the lure of more creative freedom and the potential of a better salary.

It was a difficult period for the former WWE Chairman, who watched his competitors thrive, with his old close friend leading the charge as the top heel. "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan fronted the legendary group the nWo (New World Order), which consisted of three former WWE stars. One of whom claimed McMahon didn't try to prevent leaving, unlike Hogan.