In late 2023, the landscape-altering news that a merger had formed between combat sports' elite two of WWE and the UFC caught everyone off guard, as Vince McMahon finally stepped away from any involvement with the WWE following legal troubles.

Now, upon the release of Netflix's six-part documentary on the former chairman of the WWE, titled "Mr. McMahon", it has been revealed that the McMahon family had previously passed up the chance to buy the UFC for cheap, with details emerging about the jaw-dropping fumble.

Vince McMahon's Netflix Documentary

The six-part series dropped on Netflix on the 25th of September

A documentary that had been years in the making, Netflix produced a piece of content that factors in over 100 hours worth of interviews from the WWE's biggest names, such as Hulk Hogan, The Rock, John Cena, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, as well as Vince McMahon himself.

Mr. McMahon Netflix documentary episodes Episode number Episode title Episode running time 1. Junior 52m 2. Heat 56m 3. Screwjob 53m 4. Attitude 55m 5. Family Business 65m 6. The Finish 66m

With episodes focusing on the Montreal Screwjob, steroid scandals, the rise of WCW, the PG era, it was a historical reflection of Vince's involvement in the WWE, something that would appeal to people who weren't really too familiar with the happenings of the business, with many hardcore fans feeling it was a very surface level documentary that didn't tell them things they already didn't know.

However, one of the nuggets of new information that fascinated many was the news that WWE had previously tried to buy the UFC, with Shane McMahon, the son of Vince, revealing just what happened and why.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Years after Vince McMahon refused to buy the UFC on the cheap, it was solid for $4 BILLION.

Shane McMahon, a man clearly in need of his father's approval throughout the documentary, decided he wanted to succeed his dad in the WWE one day. Having only worked in the WWE vacuum, Shane decided he needed to gain valuable business experience elsewhere in order to prove to Vince that he could run the company somewhere down the line.

WWE's Opportunity to Buy the UFC

Shane McMahon, Vince's son, was very keen on the idea, but Vince was less so

Looking for business opportunities in the mid-2000s, it was the UFC that came to Shane, as the company was in financial turmoil and in need of saving. Shane, confident that it could work, explained his reasoning as to why he wanted to make the purchase.

“I felt we could really grow that brand because it is tailor-made to what we already do... we had a production team, a live events team, a merchandise team, we had all of it just ready to go. For me, it was plug and play."

A decision that Vince turned down, something that he would come to regret as the UFC would be sold for $4 billion in 2016. The former CEO used the Netflix documentary as a place to reveal just why he wasn't on board with the purchase.

"When it was presented in terms of buying UFC, I didn't like that business model... our business model was that we created characters, much like Disney or someone else, and we can then use them forever... as opposed to a boxer/UFC [fighter]. Once you’re beat, once you’re hurt, your career is over."

A purchase that would have changed the trajectory of the UFC forever, unknown if for better or for worse. However, if WWE Raw's Underground era is anything to go by, it is for the best that the purchase never got made.