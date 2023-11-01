Highlights With Vince McMahon's reduced influence in WWE and Triple H taking over, it seemed like the era of the McMahon family drama on television was over.

However, Vince's grandson Declan has expressed interest in joining WWE and continuing the McMahon legacy in the wrestling industry.

While Declan's plans to join WWE might be on hold for now, his interest in wrestling means that the door is still open for future generations of the McMahon family to make their mark in the company.

With Endeavour purchasing WWE recently, and Vince McMahon seeing his influence in the company drastically reduced, you'd have been forgiven for thinking we'd seen the last of the McMahon drama on television that has become synonymous with wrestling over the last 25 years.

Triple H may be running things in WWE now, but for the longest time, it was Vince's company and over the years, we've seen numerous members of the McMahon family get involved in the storylines. The likes of Stephanie McMahon, Vince's daughter and Linda, his wife, have featured in prominent roles. One of the most famous inclusions was Vince's son, Shane, who actually wrestled numerous times as well.

Despite Vince taking a huge step back in the company, it seems we might not have seen the last of the McMahon dynasty appear on television, and we may even have future generations willing to step in and forge their own legacies in the wrestling business as the latest members of the iconic family.

Declan McMahon wants to take over WWE

It seems Vince's grandson, Declan, also wants to embark on a run in the squared circle at some point. The son of Shane O'Mac famously appeared in the front row during the Fastlane event in October in the crowd. The 19-year-old currently plays American Football and is a running back for the Indiana Hoosiers.

While he's clearly got his heart set on a career in American football right now, that doesn't mean Declan isn't interested in stepping into the ring at some point, and he's actually opened up about the subject and revealed as much recently. Speaking on an episode of Developmentally Speaking, the 19-year-old noted that he's given serious thought to potentially wrestling in WWE at some point and even thought of creative ways to do so.

I mean, the story, the story’s already written, right? I mean, the rightful heir, the good-looking — the one who looks like Vince, right? So, I think, just in the sense that you could play off the WrestleMania 20 [intro], right, like I posted on Twitter, right? You could play that off and just show that like, the new generation [of] McMahon has arrived. I think in that sense, I would.

He's not the only member of the next generation of the McMahon clan who could run WWE at some point, though, but clearly feels like there's no one else in the family who'd be quite as good as he would if he were to do so...

We have such a great family, and we’re all so supportive of each other. So I think, I think really, any of us could potentially want to do it. You know, I know Aurora, Paul’s oldest daughter, Triple H’s oldest daughter, she’s always talked about wanting to do it, but in having my dad and my grandpa’s ego, I think I’d be the best.

It doesn't seem like Declan is actually going to be joining WWE anytime soon, never mind making a play to run the company, but the fact he's expressed an interest in doing so means the door isn't completely shut, at least on his end.

Vince McMahon was removed from WWE Creative

Over the last couple of years, for a variety of different reasons including some pretty high-profile legal cases, Vince's involvement in WWE has been gradually diminishing, and he's taken a massive step back. His son-in-law, Triple H is now running the show and with the takeover from Endeavour, it seems his days as a significant figure within the company are over.

Triple H took control of the company last year and things have actually been heading in a positive direction following the move and he's breathed life into what was quite a stale product at the time.

READ MORE: WWE: Vince McMahon 'spotted using cane' after undergoing 'life-changing surgery'Vince is obviously a legend in the wrestling industry, but considering his age, taking a step back was probably the best thing both for him and for the company.