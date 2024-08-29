The long-awaited Netflix project chronicling the life of former WWE chairman Vince McMahon finally has a premiere date. The streaming giant had been set to release a movie looking back at the life and times of the 79-year-old promoter. However, that was officially shelved earlier this year when McMahon was confirmed to be the subject of a sexual assault and trafficking investigation by the US government.

Those allegations led McMahon to resign from the board at TKO - the holding company which owns both WWE and the UFC - and was assumed to have led to Netflix abandoning all plans for projects involving him.

However, the previously shot footage is now set to be part of a new docuseries, entitled: 'Mr McMahon'. Per a press release, the series will consist of six one-hour episodes.

Producers Promise A 'No-Holds-Barred' Look at McMahon's Controversial Life

The former WWE boss has recorded interviews for the project

The series is set to premiere worldwide on the 25th of September, meaning that viewers have less than a month to wait until its release. In terms of an authentic look at McMahon's life, this promises to be the most revealing yet.

"Mr. McMahon’ chronicles the rise and fall of Vince McMahon, controversial businessman and co-founder of WWE. From his transformation of the WWE from a small, regional business into a global entertainment powerhouse to the explosive sexual misconduct allegations that led to his eventual resignation, this six-episode series offers a deep dive into McMahon’s life and his enduring franchise."

A Netflix statement continues: "Culled from over 200 hours of interviews with McMahon himself (prior to his resignation), his family members, business associates and some of the most iconic names in wrestling history, as well as the journalists who uncovered McMahon’s allegations — filmmaker Chris Smith (‘Tiger King’) and executive producer Bill Simmons (’30 for 30′) present an unflinching, no-holds-barred look at one of the most enigmatic figures in sports entertainment."

Prior to his removal from the TKO board, McMahon had been involved with WWE since 1969 and assumed control of the company when he purchased it from his father, Vincent J. McMahon, in 1982. While the series will undoubtedly delve into the events of recent years that led to his downfall, plenty of time is also expected to be devoted to Vince's early years and his development into the most powerful promoter in the history of professional wrestling.

McMahon himself is slated to be a prominent voice on the documentary, having chatted to directors for hours about his life. However, it is not expected that he will address the recent allegations against him in person.

A number of the journalists who uncovered those same allegations were interviewed by Netflix, although the individual who made the complaint has been confirmed not to be involved with the project.