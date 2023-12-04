Highlights Lennox Lewis turned down a lucrative offer from Vince McMahon to fight Brock Lesnar due to the detail of Lesnar not wearing gloves.

Lewis had an illustrious boxing career, defeating legends like Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield, and avenging his only two losses.

While Lewis declined the opportunity, other boxers like Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, and Tyson Fury have crossed over into professional wrestling, showing the continued interest in crossover fights.

Lennox Lewis has confessed that he turned down a mammoth offer from Vince McMahon, co-founder of the WWE, to fight Brock Lesnar in a mouthwatering crossover fight back in 2002.

The crossover showdown was so close to happening that McMahon had even approached the Nevada Athletic Commission for sanctioning, with Lewis admitting that he was ready to accept the offer, but for one vital detail.

"Very seriously,” he said when asked if he considered the £5 million proposal. It is easy to consider why Lewis would be intrigued by the offer, especially with £5,000,000 in 2002 worth around double that figure in today's money. In fact, the former undisputed heavyweight champion was good to go “until they said [Lesnar] wasn't wearing gloves. They wanted to put me in with gloves on.”

Lennox Lewis & Brock Lesnar's careers after the rejected offer

That small little detail made all the difference, and Lewis instead went on to end his glittering career by defeating Vitali Klitschko, who himself would go on to become a world champion.

In his retirement, Lewis could look back on 17 years of incredible success, during which he defeated greats such as Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield on his way to becoming boxing royalty. He lost only two fights in that span – one against Oliver McCall, the other Hashim Rahman – and managed to avenge both of them.

Brock Lesnar, meanwhile, went from the WWE champion at 25 years of age to an established UFC fighter, even becoming its heavyweight champion after defeating compatriot Randy Couture in 2008. He defended that title against Frank Mir and Shane Carwin before losing to Cain Velasquez in 2010 and subsequently retiring.

After five years out of the game, Lesnar returned with a win against Mark Hunt, although that fight was shrouded in controversy after the American tested positive for a banned substance. He now continues to play a huge role in the WWE's biggest events.

Boxers to have featured in WWE

While Lewis' money spinning match up did not materialise, he would not have been the first boxer to cross over into the world of professional wrestling. Legend of the sport Muhammed Ali fought Japanese wrestler Antonio Inoki in the 1976 War of the Worlds, before appearing as a guest referee in the very first WrestleMania event in 1985 at Madison Square Garden.

Mike Tyson also famously earned around $3m to appear at WrestleMania in 1998, with his mere presence seeing a huge surge in WWE interest. Among his appearances, Tyson was enlisted as a special ringside enforcer for Stone Cold Steve Austin's showdown with Shawn Michaels for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 14.

In more recent times, Gypsy King Tyson Fury won via countout against Braun Strowman at the Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia in November 2019, and has made several appearances in the WWE since. The 35-year-old has even hinted at a more permanent role in wrestling once he calls time on his boxing career.

“I’ve been doing this for 15 years, which is a long time. I know it won’t last forever. And it’s true, I’ve had a few good stints in WWE. There is still a lot of opportunity there.”

It may not have been an opportunity Lennox Lewis chose to take, but it is one that still exists for today's top boxers, with interest in crossover fights never having waned.