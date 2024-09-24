Vince McMahon has hit out at the new Netflix series, “Mr. McMahon”, which releases on the 25th of September. In a recent tweet, the former WWE CEO criticised how the documentary has been edited in ways to make him look unfavourable. McMahon said in his post on X, formerly Twitter: “Unfortunately, based on an early partial cut I’ve seen, this doc falls short and takes the predictable path of conflating the ‘Mr. McMahon’ character with my true self, Vince."

World Wrestling Entertainment, better known as WWE, is the largest wrestling promotion in the world. While much of the entertainment that takes place in WWE is real in terms of the danger it carries, the storylines and characters it produces are all scripted in order to tell a story. One of those characters over the years has been “Mr. McMahon”, with the CEO playing himself. The character, “Mr. McMahon”, is clearly not someone that the real Vince wants himself to be associated with in this documentary, which, given his frustration, seems to be the case.

Along with this, the Netflix trailer for the documentary mentions “the lawsuit accusing him of ‘countless depraved and humiliating acts.'" This is what McMahon is referring to in his post when he states, “In an attempt to further their misleading account, the producers use a lawsuit based on an affair that I ended as evidence that I am, in fact, ‘Mr. McMahon.’”

Vince McMahon's Statement in Full

The lawsuit he and the documentary are alluding to here is likely the one from January 2024, where he was accused of sexual misconduct.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: The Netflix documentary about Vince McMahon is released on Wednesday, the 25th of September and is a six-part series.

It seems that McMahon entered this process for the documentary under the impression that the series would be more about his life and how he built the WWE, which was founded in 1980. Despite his outrage at what the documentary seems like it will portray, McMahon did say that he doesn’t regret taking part in the documentary: “I don’t regret participating in this Netflix documentary. The producers had an opportunity to tell an objective story about my life and the incredible business I built, which were both equally filled with excitement, drama, fun, and a fair amount of controversy and life lessons."

Close

Today, Vince McMahon is worth 2.5 billion USD, according to Forbes, and no one can deny that he built an empire in the form of WWE. But it sounds as if the upcoming documentary does not paint him in the light that he would like given his post on X. McMahon continued in his statement: “A lot has been misrepresented or left out entirely in an effort to leave viewers intentionally confused… I hope the viewer will keep an open mind and remember that there are two sides to every story.”

Clearly, McMahon still holds out hope that some fans will remain on his side after the documentary release. “Mr. McMahon” comes out on Netflix on the 25th of September. From the trailer, fans will also know that some of the biggest WWE stars of all time will feature in the six-part series, with Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson just a few of the big names set to feature.