Highlights Vince McMahon has issued a statement denying the recent allegations made against him, and has vowed to vigorously defend himself and clear his name.

Janel Grant has alledged that McMahon pressured her into a sexual relationship in exchange for a job at WWE.

Grant has also called the previous investigation into McMahon's conduct a "sham" and has accused the company of trying to cover up the matter.

Co-founder of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and ex-executive Vince McMahon has issued a statement following his resignation, in light of a recent lawsuit which accuses him of serious sexual misconduct, including offering an ex-employee to a wrestler for sex.

On Thursday, Janel Grant, a former employee of McMahon’s, who worked in the legal and talent department, filed a lawsuit which alledges that McMahon and John Laurinaitis, another former executive and ex-wrestler, sexually assaulted her and trafficked her to entice wrestling talent.

The lawsuit against Vince McMahon

According to the lawsuit, McMahon pressured Grant into a sexual relationship in exchange for a job at WWE, where she worked at the company’s headquarters between 2019 and 2022. The lawsuit points out that Grant was vulnerable at the time, being unemployed and dealing with her deceased parents’ bankruptcy. She also maintains that McMahon lavished her with gifts throughout, including a luxury car.

Grant said she was “in an impossible situation… submitting to Mr McMahon’s sexual demands or facing ruin” and “expected and directed to engage in sexual activity at the WWE headquarters, even during working hours.”

An initial investigation took place in 2022

In 2022, McMahon was unanimously voted out of the board by executives over an investigation into a £2.5 million settlement between him and an ex-employee, with whom he had a consensual affair. He was replaced by his daughter, and then returned as WWE chairperson in January 2023 after the investigation had been concluded.

Grant called the investigation “a sham” and said the company tried to “sweep the matter under the rug.” She also claims that the company did not request evidence from her or even contact her regarding the matter.

Vince McMahon resigns from WWE position

He has also released a formal statement

McMahon has since resigned from his position, and has denied the allegations in the lawsuit and any wrongdoing, stating: “I stand by my prior statement that Ms Grant's lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and is a vindictive distortion of the truth. I intend to vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations, and look forward to clearing my name.

"Out of respect for the WWE Universe, the extraordinary TKO business, and its board members and shareholders, partners and constituents, and all of the employees and Superstars who helped make WWE into the global leader it is today, I have decided to resign from my executive chairmanship and the TKO board of directors, effective immediately,” he added.

Grant’s lawyer Ann Callis, meanwhile, said in a statement on Thursday: “Ms. Grant hopes that her lawsuit will prevent other women from being victimised. The organisation is well aware of Mr. McMahon’s history of depraved behaviour, and it’s time that they take responsibility for the conduct of its leadership.”

Both Triple H and Cody Rhodes were asked about the recent allegations during their press conferences at the Royal Rumble this past weekend, with both of them keen to focus on the positives surrounding the company in recent weeks, rather than the negatives. Triple H, for example, highlighted the new Netflix deal they've struck for streaming rights of Raw, while also referencing The Rock's addition to the board of directors.