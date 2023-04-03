Vince McMahon has sold WWE to Endeavor, with a merger with UFC into one publicly traded company being officially confirmed this morning.

The news welcomes a new era to WWE, with the company set to be not owned by the McMahon family for the first time in history.

More details are beginning to come out about the sale, including just how much Triple H and other Executives are set to pocket as a result.

How much will Triple H make from the sale of WWE?

As noted, Vince has sold WWE, and Triple H is set to walk away with a pretty healthy bonus for his contributions to the company over the last several months.

Per Fightful, Triple H is set to be paid a pretty healthy $5 million bonus from the sale, according to the official filing.

The filing also notes that Nick Khan will walk away with a staggering $15 million as a result of the sale.

Khan will remain President of WWE when the company merges with UFC as a result of the Endeavor acquisition, with Triple H also set to keep his role as Chief Content Officer, which you can read more about by clicking here.

Latest news on Triple H

As noted, Triple H is expected to remain in charge of WWE Creative following the sale, something that both talent and fans will take as welcomed news.

However, Vince did confirm on CNBC today that he will be involved with the top end of creative decisions, but HHH will still have the final decision.

Reports from WRKD Wrestling, who has been on the money with several backstage reports as of late, state that Triple H will open up tonight's Raw with an 'announcement', which you can read more about by clicking here.

It's been speculated that Triple H's segment could potentially address WrestleMania last night, Backlash next month, a split of the World Championships, and even the aforementioned sale of WWE.

The show will also see Cody Rhodes share the ring with Roman Reigns following their blockbuster main event last night,w ith a mystery opponent set to team with Rhodes against Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

