Vince McMahon has sold WWE to Endeavor, with the wrestling juggernaut merging with UFC to make one publicly traded company.

The news was officially confirmed by all parties on Monday morning, hours after the conclusion of WrestleMania 39.

Vince will remain with the company as Executive Chairman, but for the first time in history, WWE will now not be owned by the McMahon family.

Is Triple H staying with WWE?

Triple H took over from Vince as Chief Content Officer following his father's retirement from WWE in July 2022.

However, with Vince now back in WWE, some speculated that he may look to take over from his son-in-law and lead the creative process again.

In what can only be described as a positive update, John Pollock of POST Wrestling is reporting that talent have been told that HHH is remaining as Chief Content Officer.

Per sources: An internal email was sent out in WWE and included the line that "Paul Levesque will remain WWE's chief content executive"

McMahon also said today that while he will be involved in the top portion of the creative process, he's going to leave the day-to-day operations to other people, which will be Triple H.

Has WWE confirmed the sale to Endeavor?

During the post-show WrestleMania 39 press conference last night, Triple H was asked about the reports that Endeavor was close to agreeing to a deal to buy WWE.

Triple H said he had nothing to say on the matter at the time, and wanted to solely focus on WrestleMania and the news coming out of the show.

However, mere hours later, Endeavor officially confirmed that they'd acquired WWE, with the wrestling company also acknowledging the news on its social media platforms, as you can see below.

Rumours are that Triple H will be opening tonight's episode of Raw, traditionally the biggest WWE TV show of the year, at Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles.

It remains to be said what Triple H is going to say, but you have to expect that 'The Game' will mention the sale of WWE at least, if it's not a key feature of his promo.

The news is possibly the biggest in wrestling history, and WWE will undergo some pretty major changes as a result of the deal being agreed.

