The former CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon, is set to end his more than 50-year affiliation with the brand. The 78-year-old has put his remaining shares in TKO - the company that owns both WWE and the UFC - up for sale, essentially confirming his intention to walk away entirely from the wrestling promotion.

The information came to light after TKO, which was formed by the purchase of WWE last year by Endeavor Group Holdings, filed a prospectus on Friday. Per the Daily Mail, it was revealed that McMahon would be selling the 8.02 million shares he still holds in the company, worth £77.48 each and just above £620 million in total.

Vince McMahon has Already Sold $2 Billion in TKO Stock

Former WWE owner has been cashing in his stock regularly

McMahon had also previously listed shares for sale in September, shortly after the formation of the company, selling 8.4 million shares in November, 5.35 million shares in March, and close to 3.5 million shares in early April. Since November, McMahon has sold $1.365 billion worth of TKO stock, and assuming he sells his remaining shares near current market value, he will have parted with more than $2 billion in TKO stock in the last six months.

It is unknown why McMahon has chosen to cash in all of his shares. However, there was speculation earlier this month that he could be looking to start another professional wrestling promotion once the 'no compete' clause in his prior WWE contract expires in January 2025.

Also listed as a seller on Friday was WWE president Nick Khan, who is seemingly looking to sell off 234,424 shares, including restricted stock units that the executive has amassed. It should be noted that Khan listed his shares for sale in September as well, and as of yet, has not made any sale of any WWE stock.

McMahon began his journey with the WWE, which was then named the World Wrestling Federation, in 1960, purchasing the business from his father in 1982. Over the succeeding decades, he continued to build the company into the entertainment goliath and iconic wrestling brand that it is today, making himself a billionaire in the process.

In 2022, McMahon was forced to step down as WWE chairman after disclosures that the company made millions of dollars in payments on his behalf after sexual misconduct complaints were made against him. However, several months later, as controlling shareholder, McMahon reappointed himself as chairman to help facilitate the sale of the business. The parent company of UFC, Endeavor Group Holdings, then bought the WWE and amalgamated it into a publicly traded business, TKO.

Again, McMahon was forced to resign from his new role as the executive chairman of TKO in January, this time due to a lawsuit that was initiated by Janel Grant on January 25 against McMahon, the WWE, and former executive John Laurinaitis, claiming involvement in sex trafficking, emotional abuse, and sexual assault.

While those legal proceedings remain ongoing, McMahon has seemingly taken the decision to remove himself entirely from the wrestling world. It remains to be seen if he will return again in 2025.