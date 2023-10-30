Highlights Vince McMahon, despite needing a cane to walk, attended the Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou fight in Saudi Arabia, still recovering from spinal surgery.

Vince McMahon was present in Saudi Arabia this past weekend for the Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou fight, with a video surfacing online of the former WWE Chairman alongside his close personal friend, The Undertaker.

In the footage, McMahon was spotted using a cane to aid his walking following 'life-changing' spinal surgery, which the 78-year-old was forced to undergo this summer. Vince remains a crucial cog in the WWE machine since the widely publicized merger with the UFC earlier this year to form TKO Group Holdings, but he has been no stranger to health issues as of late which have resulted in a spell of remote working.

While seeing the big boss of WWE needing a cane to help him walk these days may come as a shock to fans, it is important to note that McMahon recently underwent serious spinal surgery which he is undoubtedly still recovering from.

Vince McMahon now needs a walking stick

Vince McMahon made some bold statements about WWE and Saudi Arabia

Despite needing a cane to aid his walking, Vince appeared to be in high spirits ahead of the highly anticipated Fury v. Ngannou. McMahon and The Undertaker were two of several high-profile names to be invited to the fight, which took place in Saudi Arabia.

McMahon underwent extensive spinal surgery this past July which ultimately affected his mobility. The surgery led to Vince being absent from his backstage duties for a portion of the year, which was described as the 'Big Boss' taking medical leave.

McMahon also agreed to partake in a number of interviews ahead of the fight and perhaps the most interesting of these interviews was via MMA Junkie where both McMahon and The Undertaker were asked a number of questions about Saudi Arabia's relationship with WWE and sports entertainment in general.

McMahon went on to boldly claim that Saudi Arabia is WWE's 'home' now, a statement which comes just days before the company returns to Saudi Arabia for their latest 'Crown Jewel' Premium Live Event on Saturday, November 4th, 2023.

Everything they're doing is so much. They're delving into the superior aspects of all of sports entertainment. Everything that is the best in the world, it's going to be here. This is our home now. This, as been pronounced, this is our home, WWE's home."

John Cena, Logan Paul & Roman Reigns will compete at WWE Crown Jewel

WWE returns to Saudi Arabia in a massive way this coming weekend with a stacked card for their latest Crown Jewel PLE. The card will be dominated by two huge championship matches as Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns puts the gold on the line against the white-hot LA Knight.

Meanwhile, over on the Raw brand, Seth Rollins will put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre, with many fans feeling as if the Sctosman could be walking away with his third World title.

Other big matches on the card sees social media sensation Logan Paul make his return to active competition as he challenges WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship. WWE legend John Cena also returns to active competition as he takes on Solo Sikoa in a grudge match.

Related: Major update emerges on Drew McIntyre's WWE future following exit rumours As of this writing, Vince McMahon is expected to remain in Saudi Arabia this week and will likely be backstage at Crown Jewel this coming weekend. It is currently unknown if either McMahon or The Undertaker will be featured on the PLE in any segments despite them being present for the event.