Vince McMahon has explained his reasons for letting the show go on after Owen Hart tragically passed away during a WWE pay-per-view event back in 1999. He shed light on the controversy in the new series Mr McMahon, airing exclusively on Netflix, where he discusses many of the flash points in his incredible career as the founder, chairman, and CEO of WWE.

The incident occurred on the 23rd of May 1999, during the “Over The Edge” pay-per-view show in front of a live audience. Owen Hart, performing under the name Blue Blazer at the time, was due to descend into the ring in a stunt commonly seen on WWE shows. Vince McMahon, speaking at the time, said this was practised in the rehearsals numerous times without a hitch. However, when it came to the show, the harness attached to the WWE Superstar malfunctioned, causing him to fall 78 feet from the rafters. He died from internal bleeding from the blunt trauma.

Owen Hart's WWE stats Total number of matches 2,040 Total number of wins 1,119 (54.9%) Total number of losses 824 (40.4%) Total number of draws 97 (4.8%)

Why WWE Continued Show Where Owen Hart Died

JR had to announce the tragic news to the fans watching at home

The decision then came to Vince McMahon as to what to do next. While the event’s live feed was paused for a short period, he had to make the decision about whether the show should go on. Speaking in his new docuseries, he said one of the key factors was that the live audience “didn’t really see what happened” and that “had they seen, there’s no question about it, you have to shut the show down.” They may have suspected something was up, as the show had paused, but they were unaware of the severity of the situation, and this, according to McMahon, gave them a possibility of the show carrying on. They didn’t announce the news to the house because “they didn’t feel it was the right thing to do.”

“The decision that basically I had to make was whether or not the show goes on. The live audience didn’t really see what happened. Had they seen, there was no question about it, you have to shut the show down…Those people came to see a show. They didn’t come to see somebody die. And me as a businessman, it’s like, ‘Okay, let’s continue on. Let’s continue the show.'”

Justifying his decision in the new Netflix series, McMahon said: “Most people came to see a show, they didn’t come to see somebody die.” He added that the businessman side of himself said “Okay, let’s continue on” and so they did. The rest of the show continued without any further issues, and the world would only learn the true extent of what had happened after the show. His decision also failed to consider the wrestlers, who had just watched their co-worker and friend fall to his death performing a stunt which any of them could've been doing at that time. Some people believe a touching tribute to Blue Blazer for the rest of the evening would've reflected better on the organisation, but the decision was taken to continue the show regardless.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Owen Hart was only 34 when he died.

The Aftermath of Owen Hart's Death

Unsurprisingly, WWE and Vince McMahon came under a lot of scrutiny

The post-show media room was a lot more subdued than normal, and McMahon was unusually put under pressure to take some responsibility for what had happened. He defended himself and his safety regulations by explaining “this is a stunt performed on a routine basis at any number of venues” and the stunt Hart was attempting was “simple.” He was also asked why he wasn’t attached to some form of a backup line as a precaution “which is normally used in this sort of stunt”, but Vince negatively responded to the question. “I’m not an expert on rigging, I guess you are,” he snapped, before telling the female reporter: “I resent your tone lady. This is a tragic accident. Don’t try and put yourself in the spotlight.”

McMahon was clearly at the time wanting to shut down any allegations of wrongdoing by his organisation, potentially to try and avoid lawsuits. If this was his goal, he failed, as Hart’s widow Martha Hart sued WWE, with a settlement of $18 million reached the following year. Martha has since formed a charity in his name, the Owen Hart Foundation, aiming to provide opportunities for hard-working people who have limited resources and unlimited potential.