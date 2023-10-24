Roman Reigns has been WWE's franchise player for a while now and the universally acclaimed 'Bloodline' storyline has only added to the already impressive star power that 'The Tribal Chief' brings to the table.

That being said, WWE recently underwent some truly game-changing shifts in power due to the widely publicized merger with the UFC to form TKO Group Holdings. Not only did this result in a large amount of cost-cutting measures including shocking talent releases, but it also raised speculation on the future of WWE's top stars, including Roman Reigns himself.

Now, a new update has emerged on the future of the Undisputed Champion, Roman Reigns, and the status of his push within the company moving forward.

Roman Reigns isn't leaving WWE

Roman Reigns, until recently, had been missing from television, which was raising speculation in regard to his future within the company. Of course, with the 38-year-old being the Undisputed Champion and essentially the face of the company, he doesn't need to appear each and every week as long as he draws a crowd and makes an impact in the instances where he does show up.

Reigns recently returned to television and by all accounts, will be part of a lengthy feud with the white-hot LA Knight, which will certainly prove for some fascinating promos, segments and matches to say the least. The pair are set to do battle at Crown Jewel next month, as first reported by the LA Times.

Related: Current favourites to win WWE Royal Rumble match 2024Roman feud with Knight is WWE's way of putting stock into the former NXT star and testing him, to see if he is ready to become a main event superstar. Some members of the WWE Universe have perhaps miscalculated the intentions of the feud and believe that it will be a way for Reigns to pass the torch to a "new" main event superstar down the line.

While Knight does indeed have a bright future ahead of him as one of WWE's most popular characters, Reigns is not leaving, passing the torch or having his push affected in any way, despite such dramatic changes taking place both backstage and on-screen as of late.

In fact, a new report from Fightful has stated that Reigns absence was simply the champion taking some much-needed time off.

Roman is still considered 'the face of WWE' internally, and will continue to be presented as such during his televised appearances, feuds and his booking at Premium Live Events. His push doesn't appear to be coming to an end anytime soon, and he will continue to sit comfortably at the very top of WWE for the foreseeable future.

Many people deal with Roman Reigns' creative plans

Roman Reigns' push to the top in WWE has been a very interesting one. Top WWE officials, including Vince McMahon, have been responsible for pushing him to the moon in the past few years.

Now that Paul 'Triple H' Levesque has assumed creative power over WWE once again, with McMahon being told he cannot make changes to his son-in-law's plans, 'The Game' looks to be set to continue pushing Reigns as the top dog on WWE's roster.

Interestingly, Reigns himself actually has some creative control over his character. Roman, who works very closely creatively backstage with Paul Heyman, has been partly responsible for the way he has been presented on television.

While it is rare for a WWE Superstar to have any major say in their own creative these days, Reigns is looked at as an exception to the rule because of the amount of stock WWE has put in him as their franchise player these past few years.

It was also noted that tenured producer and wrestling legend in his own right, Michael 'PS' Hayes, is also largely credited as the creative producer for the vast majority of segments and matches involving Reigns. This also includes the critically acclaimed Bloodline storyline that has dominated WWE television over the past year.

Needless to say, it looks like Reigns will remain at the very top of WWE's food chain for years to come, but it remains to be seen how "The Big Dog" will be portrayed at WWE's biggest anniversary show in history, WrestleMania XL, in 2024.