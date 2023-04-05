WWE has been a hot topic of discussion recently and this shows no signs of slowing down following reports of the company being sold to Endeavor Group.

In the wake of the bombshell being dropped that Vince McMahon had finally agreed to sell the company after a 70-year ownership within his family, there was yet more big news.

Vince McMahon's net worth

WWE's stock hit its highest point since April 2019. The company's stock closed at $97.23 in an increase of almost 9% since the last report.

McMahon has certainly had a very profitable week so far as his net worth has now reached $3.1 billion following earning $198 million from the increased stock price, according to Forbes.

This has helped him reach number 944 in the 'Real-Time Billionaires List' and leaves him $100 million short of his highest recorded net worth of $3.2 billion (2019).

The sale of WWE

Following on from a successful WrestleMania weekend, WWE kept themselves on the front pages of sporting news with a huge development on Monday.

It was announced that an agreement had been reached for Endeavor Group to purchase the company.

McMahon confirmed that WWE would now merge with UFC, which is currently also owned by Endeavor, as he said: "Together, we will be a $21+ billion live sports and entertainment powerhouse with a collective fan-base of more than a billion people and an exciting growth opportunity."

McMahon had previously retired from WWE and stepped down from his role as Chairman in July 2022. However, January 2023 saw his return to the company in order to facilitate a sale of the company.

Being the majority shareholder at the time, he was soon re-instated as the Chairman of the company to be involved in negotiations.

Once news broke of the intention to sell the company, something many never expected to happen during McMahon's lifetime, there were many potential suitors touted.

Netflix, Disney, and Warner Bros. Discovery were some of the major names being thrown into the mix.

Alas, it was Endeavor that reached a deal for a controlling stake of 51% in the company with the remaining 49% being spread across WWE's shareholders.

The transaction had WWE valued at $9.3 billion with UFC being valued at $12.1 billion.

It is an exciting time to be a fan of either company with developments sure to come out on the plans going forward as separate companies and as one entity also.