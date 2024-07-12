Highlights Vince McMahon's office checklist from WWE events back in 2007 has emerged online.

A Reddit user has shared the photo, which was provided to him by a former timekeeper of the WWE.

The checklist included things like; sanitizing wipes, soaps & toiletries, 2 speakers, and much, much more.

Former WWE boss Vince McMahon was known for having some very particular habits and pet peeves. The controversial businessman came into a conversation recently when Reddit user u/Villano5 shared a picture of “Vince’s office checklist.”

The list heavily features sanitising products, which should not come as a surprise to fans as McMahon has been known to be a germaphobe. Numerous anecdotes from former wrestlers and aides claim that he hated sneezing, whether done by himself or by anybody else, because he considered it an indication of lacking control.

Vince McMahon's Quirks While Head of WWE

He was a germaphobe and also liked things done in set ways

Legendary former WWE commentator, Jim Ross, who was also the company's head of talent relations, once revealed an odd story about McMahon's diet. In his autobiography, 'Under the Black Hat: My Life in the WWE and Beyond', Ross described how, in the early 2000s, he was called to McMahon's office to discuss the company's decision to move TV networks.

Ross wrote: “When I popped my head into his office, Vince was eating a sandwich with a knife and fork. The Chairman is a bit of a germaphobe. Even on longer days, when pizza was delivered, Vince would fold a slice and eat it up to where he touched it, then bin the rest. It was my daily challenge at WWE to ignore this while sitting across from him.”

This was corroborated by Vince’s daughter, Stephanie McMahon, who, in an interview with The Bill Simmons podcast, said: "He feels like [nodding] influences the room. If someone is talking and someone else is nodding, you're going to influence the room. You shouldn't influence the room. Let people think what they want to think. He hates sneezing because it's involuntary, and he cannot control it. He hates sneezing. It's anyone, but especially when it's him."

McMahon had a reputation for taking a no-nonsense attitude to business. He implemented this strategy, among other things, by banning the use of particular words in WWE programming. Fans are familiar with his list of banned phrases, even if he hasn't often commented on it. The most famous term that McMahon banned was "wrestling." It's believed he removed the word "wrestling" from WWE programming in an effort to disassociate the company from the negative stereotypes surrounding professional wrestling.

Vince McMahon's Current Scandal

In 2022, McMahon was embroiled in a major scandal involving multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity. The Wall Street Journal reported that he had paid over $12 million in hush money to suppress these allegations from several former employees. The payments were intended to prevent the women from speaking out about their experiences, which included claims of sexual harassment and coercion. This revelation led to significant backlash and McMahon stepping down as CEO and chairman of WWE in July 2022. His son-in-law, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, has since taken over as the head of creative for WWE's shows.