Vince Wilfork spent 11 of his 13 years in the NFL with the New England Patriots, and for six of them, he played alongside then linebacker and now head coach Jerod Mayo.

After a stellar rookie season where he led the team in tackles, Mayo went on to become a captain of the team for the remainder of his career. Wilfork told Musket Fire it was then that he knew Mayo was special:

You got to understand, he had... veteran guys around him with leadership qualities, but he was the one that was Captain. Bill saw it in him. So, I knew right then and there that he would have a successful career, not only a career going into the coaching field, being able to be coached and drafted from the greatest coach of all time.

After 24 seasons with Bill Belichick as the franchise's head coach, replacing him will be challenging. Mayo served as the team's linebackers coach for four seasons prior and played a large part in the defense with no official coordinator. Now, he is the head man in charge and will follow up one of the greatest coaching runs in league history.

Mayo Knows He Isn't Belichick

The 'Patriot Way' will change under the new regime

Through the years, there have been countless coordinators to get hired away from the Patriots to become head coaches elsewhere. But those who have left have consistently failed. Matt Patricia, Joe Judge, Brian Flores, Eric Mangini, Romeo Crennel, Charlie Weis, and Josh McDaniels (twice) all failed to see a fourth season when operating as a head coach.

Oftentimes, the reports after the fact all share a similar reason. They all attempted to emulate Belichick.

Regardless of their football intelligence or good intentions, coming into a broken locker room and trying to create an environment built on order can fail to resonate with players if they don't have a connection or established respect for those who lead. Wilfork discussed that trend, and doesn't think Mayo will fall into the same trap:

I think a lot of coaches have problems when they leave Bill Belichick and they go somewhere, they want to be Bill Belichick. I think Jerod's going to take a different approach. He's going to take, some pick and choose, what he want to take from what he's learned, but also bring his own flair to the game.

Mayo has reiterated similar sentiments, as the 38-year-old hopes to establish a new era for New England football. While the success under Belichick will be remembered fondly, the organization was running out of steam at the end of his tenure, going from 10 wins in 2021, to eight in 2022, down to a career-worst four in 2023.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The New England Patriots lost eight games by one possession in 2023. In one possession games, the team went 4-8 on the season.

With a new quarterback in place, plenty of key players retained long-term, and different staff in charge, the Patriots will try to establish themselves on new accomplishments rather than past ones, and so far, they seem to be on the right track.

