Bayern Munich have confirmed former Manchester City captain and Premier League winner Vincent Kompany as their new manager on a three-year-deal

It had long been rumoured that Kompany, who had been manager at Burnley since 2022, was the preferred candidate to replace the outgoing Thomas Tuchel after it was announced that the former Chelsea boss would leave Bayern at the end of the season.

Now, the speculation can finally be put to rest, as the 38-year-old Belgian has agreed terms with the Bavarian outfit and will be tasked with taking back the Bundesliga following a disappointing campaign.

Kompany joins Bayern Munich

It will be the third job in Kompany's managerial career

In a post made to social media on Wednesday afternoon, it was revealed that Bayern had managed to tie-down the in demand Kompany as their new boss until 2027. A club statement read:

"FC Bayern has signed Vincent Kompany as their new head coach. The 38-year-old has signed with the record German champions until June 30, 2027. He most recently worked for English Premier League club Burnley."

Still a young manager building his identity, Kompany sent a message to the Bayern Munich supporters to let them know what to expect from him during his tenure:

"As a coach, you have to stand for who you are as a person: I love having possession of the ball, being creative and we also have to be aggressive on the pitch and brave. "I'm now looking forward to the most basic things: working with the players, building a team. When the foundation is in place, success will follow."

Kompany's Managerial Career So Far

The Belgian led Burnley to a record-breaking promotion in 2023

After leaving Manchester City in 2020, Kompany went straight into the deep end as he looked to kickstart his managerial career. He returned to his homeland to become player-coach of Belgian side Anderlecht. Having not won a league title since 2017, Kompany was able to guide Les Mauve et Blanc to consecutive third-place finishes, their best standing since 2018.

The former defender then returned to England in 2022, dropping to the Championship to take over at Burnley. With the goal of revolutionising the football fans had come to expect at Turf Moor under Sean Dyche, Kompany not only led the Clarets to promotion but did so at record-breaking speed, managing to do so with seven games to spare.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Throughout his managerial career, Vincent Kompany has a win percentage of 43.23%

Unfortunately, similar fortunes were not apparent in last season's Premier League return. Kompany was uncompromising when it came to adjusting his principles and playing a more pragmatic style. This left Burnley vulnerable against higher-quality opposition. They finished 19th after 38 games, gaining just 24 points and finishing eight points adrift of safety.