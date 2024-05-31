Highlights Chelsea were turned down by Vincent Kompany before appointing Enzo Maresca - prior to his move to Bayern Munich.

Kompany was linked with Chelsea before his Bayern move, shocking many in football, especially after coming off a relegation with Burnley.

Both Kompany and Maresca bring Pep Guardiola-inspired football, and Burnley and Leicester have been left managerless.

Chelsea's impending appointment of Enzo Maresca to the Stamford Bridge helm comes with much intrigue with the Leicester City boss having never managed in the top-flight before - but he may not have got the job had the Blues not been turned down earlier in the window, with reports stating that former Burnley boss Vincent Kompany rejected them in the days before his Bayern Munich move.

Kompany shambolically took the Clarets down with their lowest-ever Premier League points tally, including a club-record 24 defeats at top-flight level to send them packing to the Championship in a swift return to second-tier football. But whilst the club have suffered the burden, Kompany has fallen upwards by taking the Bayern Munich job, succeeding Thomas Tuchel at the helm. It's a move that comes with much intrigue but the Belgian could have continued managing on English shores - with Alan Nixon reporting that he turned Chelsea down for the second time in the space of 12 months.

Vincent Kompany: Chelsea Snub Latest

Kompany turned down Chelsea but the lure of Bayern Munich was too high

The report states that Kompany 'shocked the footballing world' when he claimed he had been contacted by another club to take over their managerial reins, in light of his Bayern Munich move earlier this week.

His words suggesting another club came in for his services were said to be met with gasps and laughter with the Belgian, who struggled massively with Burnley this season, taking criticism for his inferences.

But according to Nixon, Kompany was indeed approached just days before he was formally notified of Bayern's interest - and that club was Chelsea as they stepped up their search for a new boss to replace Mauricio Pochettino, who was given the boot just days after the Blues had sounded out Kompany's agents over a potential move.

Vincent Kompany's Premier League statistics - Burnley divisional ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 5 19th Losses 24 =2nd Goals scored 41 18th Goals conceded 78 3rd xG 43 19th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 31/05/2024

As a result, Nixon claims that Kompany was ahead of Enzo Maresca in the pecking order for the job at Stamford Bridge; and having gone in for him last season upon Burnley's promotion to the Premier League whilst Frank Lampard's spell as interim boss coming to an end, the club were certain in who they wanted in as their new manager. But with Kompany turning Chelsea down last summer, alongside Tottenham, the Belgian did so again this time around for 'his own reasons'.

The Manchester City legend didn't have Bayern Munich interested in him at the time, though he had a hunch that a major rival would make a move for hm despite relegation - and that hunch paid off, with Bayern eventually agreeing a deal that took him to the Allianz Arena to leave relegated Burnley without a boss and Chelsea in the home straight to appoint Maresca to their helm, which is set to be confirmed imminently.

Kompany and Maresca Are Risky Appointments

Both share similaritiies and their moves come with intrigue

It's not often that a Premier League manager is relegated - especially in the manner that Burnley were - before walking into the job at one of Europe's biggest clubs.

Kompany's playing style in the Championship mesmerised Turf Moor fans with investor JJ Watt labelling him 'incredible'. A club-record 101 points were taken last season in a Championship campaign that saw them lose just three games from a possible 46, with only one of those being at home in the second-tier - whilst they scored the most goals and conceded the least as they were promoted with a record seven games to go.

But as we have known all too well in recent seasons, trying to play quick, possession-heavy football does not always work for a club that has been promoted due to the sheer gulf of quality between the Premier League and the Championship.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistics: Burnley won just five Premier League games last season - with three of those being against fellow relegation sides Luton Town and Sheffield United.

Burnley amassed a measly 24 points this season, having the third-worst attack and the third-worst defence in the division - and they would have been relegated much sooner had Nottingham Forest not suffered a four-point deduction for breaching Financial Fair Play regulations.

Chelsea do run a similar risk next season; Kompany and Maresca have plenty of similarities. Both learned their philosophies from Pep Guardiola, winning the Championship with around a century of points and playing football that is easy on the eye. It will be interesting to see how the pair do at Bayern and Chelsea respectively with a better calibre of players, though it has left both Burnley and Leicester in the market for a new manager at a crucial time.

