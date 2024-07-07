Highlights Vincent Kompany laid into Joshua Zirkzee during the pair's spell together at Anderlecht.

Zirkzee was substituted during a draw in the Belgian Pro League, and Kompany questioned the player's reaction to being brought off.

Manchester United are on the brink of signing the striker after agreeing to trigger his release clause.

Manchester United's soon-to-be new signing once received a serious ticking off from former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany while he was on loan at Anderlecht. Multiple reports on Sunday (July 7) said United were closing in on a deal to sign Joshua Zirkzee as the Red Devils get to work on improving their squad ahead of the new season.

United are in need of attacking reinforcements, with Rasmus Hojlund currently the only senior striker in Erik ten Hag's squad. Zirkzee, 23, scored 12 goals for Bologna last season and United will hope he can ease the goal-scoring burden on the young Dane next term.

Zirkzee's Career So Far

Spells in Germany, Belgium and Italy

Zirkzee began his senior career at Bayern Munich, having joined the German giants' youth system from Feyenoord as a teenager. Zirkzee spent five years at Bayern, with loan spells at Parma and Anderlecht coming during that period, before leaving the Bavarian club permanently in 2022, joining Bologna.

Zirkzee enjoyed his most prolific season in front of goal during the 2021-22 season, when he was on loan at Anderlecht, who were then managed by City legend Kompany. Zirkzee scored 18 goals in all competitions, ending the campaign as the club's top scorer.

Joshua Zirkzee club stats Club Appearances Goals Assists Bayern Munich 17 4 1 Parma 4 0 0 Anderlecht 47 18 13 Bologna 58 14 9

During his spell as Anderlecht's manager, a clip of Kompany berating his players in the dressing room went viral on social media - and Zirkzee was singled out for criticism for his reaction after being substituted in a 2-2 draw with Sint-Truidense in the Belgian Pro League.

Dressing Down From Kompany

Viral video showed City legend berating Anderlecht players

"Listen, no misunderstanding, there's one f****** side of me that you haven't f****** seen boys. Number one - whether we play with three, four, five or six, it's my f****** decision, and I take the responsibility if we lose and if we don't perform well.

"And second thing, Zirk (Zirkzee), this is the last time I talk about your attitude. You come off, I don't need a f****** smile but I need an attitude that's perfect. You were not good, just like all the other ones. I could have taken anyone off without anyone complaining."

United have had issues with the attitudes of some of their signings in recent years, and any questions around Zirkzee's personality will naturally prompt worry among some United supporters. However, it doesn't sound as though Kompany had any lasting concerns about Zirkzee's attitude.

New Bayern Munich boss Kompany has been linked with a move for Zirkzee this summer, while the player said last year that he might be open to a move to Burnley after the Turf Moor club gained promotion to the Premier League under the stewardship of the former Belgium defender. He said: "If Vinny calls, it might open a door that I would like to walk through.”

After an encouraging season with Bologna, it sounds very much as though Zirkzee will be heading to the north-west of England - but instead of Burnley, he'll be joining Manchester United.