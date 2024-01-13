Highlights Burnley manager Vincent Kompany criticised the decision to award Luton Town a late equalizer, calling it a 'joke'.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw, with Burnley in greater need of a win amid the threat of relegation.

Despite a possible foul on goalkeeper James Trafford, the controversial goal stood after a VAR review, angering Kompany and others.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has labelled the decision to award Luton Town a late equaliser 'a joke'. Carlton Morris headed the Hatters level in the dying embers of the match, and the controversial goal stood despite a possible foul on goalkeeper James Trafford which meant the game ended 1-1.

It felt like a classic Premier League six-pointer ahead of the game, with both teams coming into the fixture stuck in the relegation zone. Playing at home, however, the Clarets were in greater need of the win. Indeed, Kompany and co were four points behind 18th-placed Luton despite having played one more game, and just three points above Sheffield United at the very foot of the table.

Burnley drop points in relegation clash

Luton grab controversial equaliser

Burnley took the lead in the 36th minute when Switzerland forward Zeki Amdouni's deflected shot just about found its way into the back of the net. It looked as though this goal would be enough to hand the home side a much-needed victory but Rob Edwards' men kept on pushing for an equaliser.

Their pressure finally told in the 92nd minute of the match when a cross was hung high into the box. Trafford raced out of his goal to claim the ball but Elijah Adebayo appeared to bump the goalkeeper to the ground. This allowed Morris to head into an empty net.

The goal initially stood but, as is protocol, VAR checked the incident. After a lengthy review, the officials obviously felt as though no clear and obvious mistake had been made by referee Tony Harrington and so the onfield decisions as backed and Luton's effort counted.

Referee Tony Harrington 2023/24 Competition Games Fouls Per Game Yellow Cards Red Cards Premier League 2 18.50 4 0 Championship 4 21.25 18 1 League Cup 2 20.50 10 0 Via WhoScored

Speaking to the press after the game, Burnley boss Kompany cut an exasperated figure as he delivered a five-minute rant detailing his frustrations with the decision. You can watch the footage below.

He referenced a number of past refereeing decisions that have gone against his side, before saying:

"What are we doing? Seriously, it's a joke! It's a joke. 100 per cent respect and credit to Luton because they are a terrific outfit, what they do as a club, the players, the manager, they deserve whatever is coming to them. They really are a good club. "In that phase [checked by VAR], I've just got to defend my team, my club. I don't understand how we can go through this phase, through these events and not come to the conclusion that it's a foul. You've got a striker, and good luck to him, who has first looked at the goalkeeper, takes a couple of steps back, backs into him, clears the way for his colleague. Then he has a look at the referee to see if he gets away with it. Ball goes in. None of the Luton players celebrate. Nobody..."

Why Luton's goal vs Burnley wasn't ruled out by VAR

J.J Watt fumes over decision

According to presenter Jules Breach (via The Mirror), the goal stood

because the incident was "just a coming together" between Adebayo and Trafford. This information came directly from the Premier League Match Centre who contacted TNT Sports to inform them of the reasoning.

Regardless of the explanation, Kompany wasn't the only one left angered by the decision. Indeed, Burnley investor and NFL great J.J. Watt took to social media platform X to express his rage at the 'truly disgraceful' VAR. In full, he wrote: