Burnley manager Vincent Kompany would be a 'great option' for Tottenham Hotspur, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 36-year-old has had an impressive start to his managerial career and is on course to guide Burnley back to the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur news - Vincent Kompany

Tottenham decided to part ways with Antonio Conte last month, with Cristian Stellini placed in charge of first-team operations for the time being.

A host of different managers have been linked with the Spurs job, with reports suggesting that Burnley boss Kompany is a leading contender.

The former Manchester City defender is a highly inexperienced manager, but he's doing an excellent job in the Championship.

Burnley currently find themselves at the top of the table, 11 points clear of Sheffield United.

Kompany recently received immense praise from his former manager Pep Guardiola. He said: "I think his destiny to be the manager of Manchester City is already written in the stars. It’s going to happen, I don’t know when but it is going to happen. It is my feeling, maybe I am wrong but he has the attributes: work ethic, knowledge of the game, well respected and experienced.

"Doing what he has done is so difficult and he is doing really well. He knows the club, the environment, the fans, what our people need. The destiny is there.”

What has Taylor said about Kompany?

Taylor has suggested that Kompany would be a great option for Spurs, but it's maybe not the right move for the Belgian.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think someone like Kompany might be a great option. Whether he'd leave Burnley at this stage of his career, I don't know. I don't know if it would be the right move for him to be honest, it's too soon. I think, stay with Burnley, keep learning, keep building your team."

What's next for Tottenham?

Spurs most recently drew away to struggling Everton, despite the Toffees playing with ten players for the majority of the second-half.

The Lilywhites remain in the top four following their draw at Goodison Park, but it was once again a disappointing performance.

It doesn't get much easier for Spurs, who have to face Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Liverpool, amongst others, in April alone.

It's going to be a difficult task to finish in the Champions League places if they don't start turning some of their draws into wins.