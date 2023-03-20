Vincent Kompany's Burnley side haven't been used to losing often this season, but were ruthlessly ripped apart by an Erling Haaland-inspired Manchester City in their FA Cup quarter-final clash on Saturday evening.

The Clarets currently sit 13 points clear at the top of the Championship table and are heavy favourites to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking in Kompany's debut season as a manager in English football.

Not only have Burnley only lost twice in the league in this league this term, but they've also enjoyed success in both domestic cup competitions.

The Lancashire outfit progressed to the last-16 of the Carabao Cup before being knocked out by eventual winners Manchester United and had equipped themselves well in the FA Cup until they ran into Kompany's former club City over the weekend.

The match at the Etihad Stadium wasn't much of a contest, with prolific Norwegian Haaland helping himself to a hat-trick inside of an hour.

Julian Alvarez then grabbed a second-half brace either side of a Cole Palmer goal to see City secure a 6-0 triumph.

Realistically, there should be no shame in that scoreline for Burnley.

After all, just four days earlier, City had battered RB Leipzig 7-0 in the Champions League as Haaland found the back of the net on no less than five occasions.

Kompany, though, clearly expected a better showing from Burnley and looked absolutely bitterly disappointed when he spoke to ESPN after the match.

The former Belgium captain clearly sets high standards for his squad, as you'll hear in the interview below.

Video: Vincent Kompany reflects upon Burnley's 6-0 FA Cup defeat to Man City

Most managers would be delighted to have had the sort of campaign that Burnley have enjoyed, but Kompany appears to be cut from a different cloth.

"You've gotta use the pain [of the heavy defeat]," insisted Kompany. It's such an important moment.

"Nobody can tell me that our players don't have the potential to play for the very best teams in the world, but now they know how much work they have to do.

"It's such a powerful message. We go back to the training ground. We're not first in the Championship, we're 21st in English football. That's why we can't rest!"

There's no denying that Kompany wants the very best from his players, regardless of the competition or standard of the opposition.

If, as expected, Burnley achieve promotion to the top-flight next season, we get the feeling that Kompany won't simply be content with avoiding relegation.

It might take him a while to emulate the four Premier League titles he won as a player, but that's evidently the sort of ambition he has for those he manages.