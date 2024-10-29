A stunning new report has detailed exactly how Vinicius Junior found out he wasn't going to be named the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner. Rumours started circulating in the hours leading up to the gala in Paris that the Brazilian, who had long been seen as the front-runner for the award, was boycotting the event after being informed that Rodri was going to be crowned champion.

In a show of support, no representatives from Real Madrid attended the ceremony, despite the fact that Carlo Ancelotti was named coach of the year and that the team had won the men's team of the year award. Now, it has been revealed exactly how the information was discovered within Madrid and Vinicius' camp.

How Vinicius Discovered He Wasn't Winning the Ballon d'Or

The winger had promised gifts to his teammates if he won

According to a report from Relevo, France Football did everything possible to prevent the winner from being leaked to the press, which had happened on several occasions in recent years. As a lack of information reached Madrid, club president Florentino Perez grew concerned there was a chance his star player might not be winning the award.

As the ceremony approached, Perez confided in his close circle that he was stunned that, as of the Sunday before the event, he had still received no news. Later that night, the 77-year-old discovered the result and passed the information to Carlo Ancelotti.

Vinicius was confident the Ballon d'Or was his, evident in a heated exchange he’d had with Barcelona midfielder Gavi during Real’s 4-0 defeat in El Clasico the previous weekend. Reportedly, the 24-year-old had promised teammates Rolex watches as a thank-you for helping him win the award and celebrated with friends and family on Sunday evening as though he was already certain of his victory.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Vinicius Junior was named the 2023/24 Champions League player of the year

The two-time Champions League winner admitted to some that he was concerned he might not win after growing suspicious when France Football didn’t allow him to film certain segments of himself awaiting the results for a Netflix documentary. Nonetheless, he remained unaware of the outcome until the news finally reached him.

Vinicius' Immediate Reaction to Ballon d'Or Snub

An entourage of 20 people was set to accompany him to Paris

Relevo reported that Vinicius' communication agency had confirmed that, as of early Monday, the player still had no idea he wasn't going to win the award. It has been claimed that up to 20 people were set to join the superstar on a private jet to the French capital, and that a property had been rented until the early hours of the following morning, where it was expected the entourage would have celebrated.

However, upon finding out about his snub, the player decided to call the entire thing off and remained in Madrid. It is suggested that some of his friends were already in their suits, ready to make their way to Paris, when the decision was made. Perez also felt disrespected, both by the decision and the lack of warning in advance.

A call was made to prevent any Real Madrid representatives from attending the ceremony as they stood united with their number seven. It was at this point that messages were sent to the press arguing that if Vinicius wasn't the winner, then, by the same criteria, the award should go to club captain Dani Carvajal.