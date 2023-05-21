An attack led by Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr was brought to a halt against Valencia, thanks to one player kicking a spare football on the pitch into his path.

The visiting players and fans were all furious with Eray Comert for his actions during the La Liga tie, and viewing football fans were left in disbelief.

Madrid have nothing left to play for this season following Barcelona's title win and their elimination from the Champions League by Manchester City earlier this week.

But points are still important as they look to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Sunday’s match at the Mestella should have been an opportunity to end their losing streak on the road, but relegation-threatened Valencia took the lead just after the 30-minute mark when Diego Lopez scored.

It was a tense affair, with the home crowd targeting Vinicius throughout the game. The match even had to be stopped because of alleged racist abuse directed at the Brazilian winger.

Tempers then flared in added time when a brawl was ignited between both sets of players, leading to Vinicius receiving the first red card of his career.

Madrid dropping three points means that they remain third in the division, one point behind rivals Atletico, with both teams having three matches remaining.

Vinicius bamboozled by extra ball

But might the game have finished differently were it not for Comert?

The Swiss defender produced a moment during the game which will be considered foul play by some and genius by others.

Vinicius had the ball on the flank with 68 minutes on the clock and looked to drive at the opposition.

He has the beating of one defender, but Comert comes to the rescue in an unorthodox fashion.

A spare ball had made its way onto the pitch, and spotting an opportunity, the defender kicks it at the advancing Vinicius.

Comert kicks extra ball at Vinicius. Credit: La Liga TV via @er_primo_der_rafa (Reddit).

The ball that the attacker is in control of then bounces out of play, with Vinicius then falling to the ground.

The accuracy of the pass by Comert is somewhat impressive, but definitely not fair.

Madrid players were not happy at all, with Benzema turning to protest to the referee about what had just happened.

Comert was subsequently booked, with Madrid given a free kick.

Games can be decided by the barest of margins, and might this have stopped a goal for the visitors?

Decide for yourselves below.

Video: Comert kicks spare ball to stop Madrid attack

Unable to find a response, Madrid slumped to a second-straight defeat, following their hammering in the Champions League by Manchester City.

Los Blancos have now suffered four straight away defeats, following two in a matter of days.

And with just three games remaining, they will be hoping to finish as strongly as possible.

Madrid return to action at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday 24 May, hosting 11th-placed Rayo Vallecano.