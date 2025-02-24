After enduring a Champions League and La Liga double hangover at the beginning of the season, it looks like Real Madrid have hit their stride at a crucial part of the season. As their tit-for-tat domestic battle with Barcelona heats up and the knockout stages of the competition they love more than anybody else loom over the horizon, Carlo Ancelotti's side once again look invincible.

Nowhere can this be better illustrated than through the recent form of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, with the duo combining to create an enviable frontline in recent weeks. The latter will be looking to add silverware again this term as he looks to right the wrongs of last year's Ballon d'Or that narrowly evaded his grip.

With 17 goals and 12 assists in 33 games across all competitions, the Brazilian winger has every reason to believe he's good enough to be back in the conversations this time around. But it's not just his actions with the ball at his feet that has got the world talking - it's his new gun celebration, and the meaning behind it (see the celebration below) has now been revealed.

Meaning Behind Vinicius Jr's 'Gun Celebration'

It pays homage to his friends

Vinicius unveiled his new signature celebration in December 2024, marking his return from injury with a goal against Atalanta that helped Real Madrid secure a spot in the Champions League playoff rounds. Departing from his usual Samba-inspired dances, the winger covered his eyes and mimicked a shooting motion, igniting a wave of curiosity and speculation among fans.

Edinson Cavani had previously faced a controversial red card for performing his 'gun-finger' celebration while at PSG, raising concerns about Vinicius's choice of gesture among many observers. However, the celebration has become a regular feature in recent weeks without any repercussions, and his teammate Mbappe has even copied it (see photo below). The 24-year-old shared the story behind it with Madrid Xtra:

“I always play the Play Station with my friends and they asked me to do this celebration. I'm going to continue with it because I'm scoring more goals since I've been doing it.”

That interview came back on January 23, and while one fan said: "We are going to see it often because he won’t stop scoring," those predictions have proven true. The Brazilian is in red-hot form at the moment, and his celebration, which has been labelled by many as 'one of the coldest in football', could well become a regular sight as Los Blancos chase a 16th Champions League crown.

No club in Europe's top five leagues have won more games across all competitions since the start of 2025 than Real Madrid's 12, and so it looks likely that Ancelotti's side can go to the lengths they did last season. The million dollar question remains though: Will Vinicius Junior win the Ballon d'Or?