Highlights Vinícius Jr scored a first-half hat-trick as Real Madrid triumphed over Barcelona in the final of the Supercopa de España.

Real Madrid took an early lead through the blistering Brazil ace and maintained dominance throughout the contest.

Barcelona's chances diminished quickly as Vinícius completed a 38-minute hat-trick from the spot kick, which allowed Carlo Ancelotti's side to secure a 4-1 victory in style.

Real Madrid ace Vinícius Jr was on fine goalscoring form as Los Blancos won the 13th Supercopa de España in their history after defeating El Clásico rivals Barcelona 4-1, with the blistering Brazilian managing to notch a first-half hat-trick to help spearhead his side to victory at Al Awal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

From the off, Carlo Ancelotti’s side were at the races and took an early lead against their arch-rivals in the seventh minute after Jude Bellingham stepped in front of Barça duo Ilkay Gundogan and Frenkie de Jong to find Vinícius, who rounded Inaki Pena to slot it home. The side from the Spanish capital – and Vinícius, in particular - failed to wilt and doubled their cushion just three minutes later as the winger latched onto compatriot Rodrygo’s squared ball.

None other than the talismanic Robert Lewandowski halved the deficit in the 33rd minute with a well-taken volley beyond Andiry Lunin from outside the box. Barcelona’s brief period of possession was largely to no avail, however, as Vinicius completed his 38-minute hat-trick with a finely taken spot kick, one which left Blaugrana stopper Inaki Pena helpless.

Rodrygo then put the contest out of sight for Barcelona just after the hour mark as he notched his side’s fourth of the contest. Matters went from bad to worse for Barcelona as Ronald Araujo received his marching orders just five minutes later, which allowed the Santiago Bernabeu-based outfit to sail to glory with little to no questions asked of them for the remaining 19 minutes.

Vinícius enjoyed a record-setting El Clásico

The Brazilian was named Player of the Match

There has never been any doubt over the 23-year-old’s talent, given he has registered 65 goals and 68 assists in his 240-game Madrid career thus far. Many fans and pundits alike raised eyebrows upon Karim Benzema's departure after an illustrious 14-year career with the 14-time Champions League winners, but Vinícius, with help from Rodrgyo and England superstar Bellingham, has adapted to the post-Benzema era in quite fine fashion.

Thanks to his three-goal haul in the latest El Clásico between the two La Liga behemoths, one that played a crucial part in his side’s Supercopa de Espana win, he has now set two records based on his goalscoring exploits. Not only did he become the first Brazil international to score a hat-trick against Barcelona for Real Madrid, he also became the first player to score an El Clásico hat-trick in the Supercopa de España, according to Squawka. The best bit about it? It only took the lightning-quick wide man just 39 minutes to do so.

Vinícius provokes Barcelona bench with gesture

Following Araujo's red card, tempers flared between both sets of players - and Vinícius, who found himself front and centre of the ensuing chaos, couldn't help but stir the pot, could he? With three goals to his name, Vinicius was spotted taunting those on the Barcelona bench with a hand gesture used to remind them of the scoreline. Teammate Rodrygo tried to usher the hat-trick hero away, while 20-year-old Fermin Lopez was spotted shoving the Madrid world-beater out of frustration.

The Barcelona bench were understandably aggrieved by the scoreline given the history between the pair - but they could have no qualms over the decision to send Araujo off. The Uruguayan centre-back picked up the first booking of the all-intense clash in the 37th minute and then ran the risk of receiving another as he swung his leg at the ball in the 71st minute. Instead of making a connection, his studs grazed the ankle of Vinicius - and as shown below, the former Flamengo ace made sure to rile up those of the opposite number.

The important fixtures continue to come thick and fast for Ancelotti's men after picking up their first piece of silverware for the season with a meeting with local rivals Atlético Madrid in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 next on the agenda on Thursday 18th January, while a domestic outing against bottom-placed Almeria quickly follows three days after.

Xavi, who will now be under the spotlight as Barcelona boss, and his players have Unionistas de Salamanca to lock horns with next in the Copa del Rey but travel to face Real Betis on Sunday 21st January as they look to retain their status as La Liga champions this season.