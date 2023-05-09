This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Vinicius Jr brilliantly opened the scoring in the Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Manchester City on Tuesday evening.

Los Blancos were the underdogs going into the semi-final first leg tie at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have struggled in La Liga this season but they are a different beast in Europe's premier cup competition.

And, despite having very little possession in the first half in Spain, they opened the scoring in the 36th minute thanks to an absolute rocket from the superb Vinicius Jr.

Eduardo Camavinga played a one-two with Luka Modric in his own half and drove forward.

The Frenchman carried the ball some distance before laying it off to Vinicius.

Vinicius let the ball run across his body, took a touch and then took aim from some 25 yards.

The 22-year-old made perfect connection as his fierce effort whizzed past Ederson and into the top corner.

It was a phenomenal goal and you can view it below...

VIDEO: Vinicius Jr scores rocket in Real Madrid vs Man City

What a strike from Vinicius. Ederson got no where near it.

The Brazilian is having a terrific campaign. That was his 23rd goal for Real Madrid in the 2022/23 season, while he has also added 21 assists.

His strike against City was also his 15th goal in the Champions League. He has now scored more goals in the competition than the legendary Ronaldo Nazario, who managed 14 during his illustrious football career.

It's crazy to think that Vinicius is only 22 years old. He is already so good and it's almost scary to think how good he will be when he reaches his prime.

There were no further goals in the remainder of the half as Real Madrid held a narrow one-goal lead at the break.