Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr has been subject to some vile abuse this season, with the latest incident coming in his last outing at the Mestalla Stadium.

He has now released a video on social media showcasing the numerous times he has suffered racial abuse this season in La Liga.

Now, combined with facing death threats, the 22-year-old has been the subject of racial abuse 10 times inside a Spanish football stadium this season.

Madrid lost 1-0 to relegation-threatened Valencia, while Vinicius was sent off for the first time in his career.

Earlier in the game – with 15 minutes left to play - the Brazilian wide man was racially abused by fans of the home outfit.

Play was halted temporarily as Vinicius began a verbal altercation with the fan who allegedly had hurled the abuse towards him.

However, the player has let the world know that this is not a one-off situation.

His video rings a scary truth about the problem La Liga has with racism, but the president of the league, Javier Tebas, has hit back at Vinicius’ emotional post.

Video: Vinicius Jr showcases all the times he’s been racially abused this season

The harrowing footage released shows Vinicius continually having racial abuse hurled at him throughout the campaign.

He accompanied the video with a caption, with a plea for change.

“The evidence is there in the video. Now I ask: how many of these racists had names and photos exposed on websites? I answer to make it easier: zero. None to tell a sad story or make those fake public apologies.

“What is missing to criminalize these people? And punish clubs sportingly? Why don’t sponsors charge La Liga? Don’t televisions bother to broadcast this barbarity every weekend?

“The problem is very serious and communications no longer work. Not blaming me to justify criminal acts either.”

He ended his tweet with an extremely damning comment, which he'll no doubt hope that Tebas takes on board.

“You are not football, you are inhuman.”

What next for Vinicius Jr?

With tensions rising between the youngster and the league officials, speculation has grown that a departure may be on the cards.

But with Vinicius being a global superstar, La Liga chiefs will be keen for him to remain in the Spanish top-flight for as long as possible.

In a star-studded Madrid outfit, the Brazilian has been his side’s most consistent player over the course of this term, scoring 23 goals and providing a further 21 assists.

Carlo Ancelotti came out in support of his player following the game against Valencia and will be hoping to keep hold of his services for a while longer.