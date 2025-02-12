Vinicius Junior revealed he was driven by Manchester City fans’ banner as he delivered a Man of the Match performance in Real Madrid’s thrilling Champions League victory at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night. The defending European champions were met with a massive display seemingly mocking the Brazilian by highlighting Rodri’s Ballon d’Or recognition.

The banner featured a large image of Rodri kissing his trophy, accompanied by the words “Stop Crying Your Heart Out” - a nod to the Oasis song embraced by City fans. But with Vinicius Junior’s response and reaction now emerging, it’s evident the plan to get under his skin has backfired spectacularly.

It was Carlo Ancelotti’s side who had the last laugh once again, as Los Blancos twice came from behind twice to secure a 3-2 win, putting them in a strong position for the second leg in Madrid next week. Vinicius, who skipped the Ballon d’Or ceremony after his loss back in October, was instrumental in the victory, providing an assist and creating five big chances.

How Vinicius Jr Reacted To Man City Taunts

The Brazilian did his talking on the pitch

During the midweek encounter, Man City fans couldn't help but take their taunting of Vinicius Junior further, as the Etihad Stadium could be heard chanting: "Where's your Ballon d'Or?" In a clear gesture aimed towards their goading, the Brazilian responded by rubbing his arm sleeve patch which shows Real Madrid's 15 Champions League titles.

After the match, he also addressed the incident. The 24-year-old told Movistar, as per the Independent:

“I saw it, I saw the banner. Whenever the opposing fans do things like that they give me more strength to have a great game and here I have done it.”

Manchester City may have overcome Real Madrid on their path to securing their first-ever Champions League title in the 2022/23 season, but Vinicius Junior and his teammates have often had the upper hand against the English giants. In eight meetings with Pep Guardiola’s side, the Brazilian has notched two goals and provided four assists.

This away victory positions Los Blancos as strong favorites to advance to the competition’s Round of 16 next month. Despite a slow start to the season, they also remain among the top contenders for the title according to the latest supercomputer simulations.