Vinicius Jr may not have been on the pitch in Real Madrid’s La Liga match against Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday evening, but the fans made sure to show their continual support.

The Brazilian winger was unnamed in the squad through a knee injury, but was spotted in attendance, thanking the fans for their act of support.

Also, as a show of solidarity, his Madrid teammates were seen ahead of the game with jerseys embroidered with his name and squad number, 20.

This comes off the back of the vile racial abuse Vinicius was subject to by Valencia fans.

He has since posted on social media, pleading for change.

In the match, the wide man was given his marching orders late on, but his suspension has now been rescinded.

Instead, the opposing team have been given a £40,000 fine for the disgusting behaviour and abuse towards Vinicius.

They have also had their Mario Kempes stand closed for five matches.

All that aside, it’ll be this wholesome interaction with his much-loved Madrid fan base that will mean the most to the youngster.

Video: Vinicius Jr showing his appreciation to the Real Madrid fans

In the 20th minute of their Rayo Vallecano encounter, the home fans began a standing ovation for their main man, who replied by standing up and thanking them.

The 20th minute resembles his squad number and therefore, has a special place in his heart.

Madrid fans were also pictured holding up a banner which read ‘We are all Vinicius. Enough is enough.’

The tribute to their 22-year-old superstar, who has been subject of racial abuse on many occasions across his career in Spain, was incredibly touching.

And Vinicius was more than appreciative. What a moment.

Barcelona’s Raphinha message of support to Vinicius

The Madrid star has been, understandably, very vocal on social media since about the racism he has received and is using his platform to elevate his voice to initiate change.

We have seen that it is not just the supporters of Madrid that have come forward to show their support for the young forward.

A number of footballers – including Raphinha from Madrid’s rivals, Barcelona – have also revealed acts of support in the days following the horrible incident.

His compatriot was substituted against Valladolid as he removed his jersey to reveal a t-shirt underneath.

The message on his t-shirt read: “As long as the colour of the skin is more important than the brightness of the eyes, there will be war… We are with you, Vini!”

Vinicius took to social media to respond and thanked his fellow Brazilian for his kind gesture.