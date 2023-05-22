There were shocking scenes in Spain on Sunday night as Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr was subjected to racist chants while playing away at Valencia.

The 22-year-old said “La Liga belongs to racists” on social media following the match.

Vinicius was sent off for violent conduct in the seventh minute of added-on time following an altercation with Hugo Duro.

The Brazil international was left incensed earlier in the match, which Real Madrid lost 1-0, after attempting to bring a Valencia fan to the referee’s attention.

"The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and Messi today belongs to racists," Vinicius, one of the world’s best footballers, wrote on Twitter. "It wasn't the first time, nor the second, nor the third. Racism is normal in La Liga. The competition thinks it's normal, the Federation does too and the opponents encourage it.

"A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and which I love, but which agreed to export the image of a racist country to the world. I'm sorry for the Spaniards who don't agree, but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists.

"And unfortunately, for everything that happens each week, I have no defence. I agree. But I am strong and I will go to the end against racists. Even if far from here."

Footage posted to social media shows Vini Jr welling up with tears after being subjected to a fresh wave of racist abuse.

However, La Liga president Javier Tebas sensationally hit back at Vinicius Jr’s emotional post.

What did Vinicius Jr's gesture vs Valencia mean?

As Vinicius walked off the Mestalla pitch after being sent off, the South American made a gesture to the crowd, holding up two fingers - which many assumed was a reference to Valencia’s potential relegation to Spain’s second-tier Segunda Division.

Valencia rose to 13th in La Liga following their win over Madrid but are still only five points above the relegation zone.

Later in the evening, El Chiringuito recorded footage of a Valencia fan asking Vinicius: “Are you going to apologise for that gesture?”.

A bemused-looking Vinicius shook his head and replied: “Are you stupid?”

Video: Vinicius Jr responds to Valencia fan's question

Watch the clip here:

What did Carlo Ancelotti say after the incident?

Meanwhile, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti said Vinicius was “sad” inside the dressing room and told reporters: “This can’t happen”.

Asked how he would judge his team’s performance, Ancelotti responded, per AS: “I don’t want to talk about football. Do you want to talk about football?”

When asked what he wanted to talk about, the Italian coach replied: “About what happened here. I think that’s more important. More important than a defeat, don’t you? I’m calm, but what happened today shouldn’t happen. For a stadium to shout ‘monkey’ at a player and for a coach to think about taking him off for that... There’s something wrong with this league.”