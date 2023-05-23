Vinicius Junior has reacted to Brazilian star Raphinha's show of solidarity during Barcelona's game against Valladolid in La Liga.

Vinicius was subject to vile racist abuse during Real Madrid's latest La Liga game against Valencia.

And the 22-year-old was sent off for violent conduct in the 97th minute of the game after an altercation with Hugo Duro.

Speaking after the match, Vinicius said: "The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and Messi today belongs to racists," Vinicius wrote on Instagram.

READ MORE: Carlo Ancelotti defends Vinicius Jr in fiery interview

"It wasn't the first time, nor the second, nor the third. Racism is normal in La Liga. The competition thinks it's normal, the federation does too and the opponents encourage it.

"A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and which I love, but which agreed to export the image of a racist country to the world. I'm sorry for the Spaniards who don't agree, but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists.

"And unfortunately, for everything that happens each week, I have no defence. I agree. But I am strong and I will go to the end against racists. Even if far from here."

Raphinha reveals message of support to Vinicius

A number of footballers have come out in support of Vinicius since the incident and his international teammate Raphinha is the latest to do so.

After being substituted against Valladolid, the Brazilian winger removed his shirt and showed a t-shirt which read: "As long as the colour of the skin is more important than the brightness of the eyes, there will be war... We are with you, Vini!"

Vinicius reacts to Raphinha's message

Taking to social media, Vinicius shared images of Raphinha's message.

He captioned the post: "RAPHINHA", along with two love heart emojis and two praying emojis.

Check out his response below:

How many times has Vinicius suffered racist abuse?

Now, Vinicius has released a video on social media showcasing the numerous times he has suffered racial abuse this season in La Liga.

Combined with facing death threats, the 22-year-old has been the subject of racial abuse 10 times inside a Spanish football stadium this season.

VIDEO: Vinicius shares clip of all the times he's been racially abused this season